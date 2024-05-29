Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter announces pregnancy on Drama Queens

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter capped off the most recent episode of Drama Queens with the wonderful news that she's pregnant.

The actor — who plays Theresa McQueen in the E4 soap — has let viewers into her family life with fiancé Oliver Piotrowski on ITVbe's fly-on-the-wall reality show, including in Wednesday's (May 29) episode when she revealed she's expecting her second child.

In her confessional montage at the end of the episode, Jorgie announced: "So guys... guess what? I am pregnant... The next time you see me, I'll probably have a big ol' belly!"

Jorgie subsequently sent out a lovely post on Instagram where her family's hands were stacked on top of one another, then each pair moved to uncover an ultrasound for her second child.

"We’ve been keeping a little secret," she wrote in the caption.

Congratulations poured in from Jorgie's Drama Queens co-stars, including Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon replying: "made up for you all."

The Hollyoaks cast were also quick to send good wishes, with Steph Waring, Jennifer Metcalfe and recently departed cast member Jamelia all posting supportive emojis.

Jorgie returned to Hollyoaks earlier this year, after taking a year away on maternity leave following the birth of her older son Forest in late 2022.

The new parents explained at the time that they'd picked Forest as the name for their son because they wanted him to feel unique.

"Jorgie took the lead," Piotrowski told Hello. "We got down to two or three options, but we didn’t want him to have a similar name to anyone else in his class at school so we decided Forest was the one. I love the name."

Before Forest's birth, the couple had spoken bravely about the fertility struggles they faced in the past.

