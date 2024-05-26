Hollyoaks star Tyler Conti reveals fundraising challenge inspired by dark storyline

This article contains discussion of coercive control and domestic abuse.



Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Hollyoaks star Tyler Conti has revealed he'll be taking part in a fundraising challenge inspired by his character Abe Fielding's dark storyline.

In a joint post, the actor took to Instagram to announce that he will be cycling from Liverpool to Paris to raise funds for Women's Aid. The domestic abuse charity recently joined forces with the soap to work on Abe's coercive control storyline.

Alongside pictures of Conti on his bike, the post read: "@hollyoaksofficial actor, @tylerconti is supporting Women's Aid with an amazing fundraising challenge, cycling from Liverpool to Paris!"

"We're proud to have been working with Tyler on a developing storyline on Hollyoaks and we're so pleased that Tyler has been inspired to support our work even more."

In a statement, Conti added: "Women's Aid is vital in not only educating the public but also offering women and children, through their network, refuge and safe spaces that they can turn to for security and support.

"I am really grateful to be able to help spread awareness for such an important, effective and inspirational charity."

After Cleo McQueen returned to the soap in January, she was unexpectedly followed by her new boyfriend Abe — who has since started to exhibit controlling and gaslighting behaviour towards her.

In scenes that aired earlier this week, Abe turned physically violent with Cleo again as he beat her with a bouquet of flowers, before later playing down the incident.

Over the coming weeks, Abe will continue to separate Cleo from her family and will also use her past eating disorders as a tool to control her.

Hollyoaks has confirmed that Cleo and Abe's story will be one of its main plots featured this year, reaching its peak over the summer.

As part of the ongoing storyline, the soap has also partnered with the Home Office to raise awareness of the government's Enough campaign.

The campaign aims to tackle abusive behaviour that disproportionately impacts women and girls, focusing on the role that bystanders can play in safely challenging abuse when they suspect it.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video



You can find further help and support on the #ENOUGH Campaign website.

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.



