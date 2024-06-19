Holy Spirit superintendent to be missed

As local schools send off their Grade 12 graduates, St. Michael’s School in Pincher Creek is also saying goodbye to Ken Sampson, superintendent of Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, who is leaving his position at the end of August.

Sampson has held positions as associate principal and principal at St. Mary’s in Taber, then as Holy Spirit’s director of student services for all 15 schools. He has been superintendent since 2019.

“Getting to know and work with some dedicated and committed teachers and staff has certainly been a highlight,” says Sampson. “When I think of the diversity of students that we’ve had, collaboratively over the years, I am particularly proud of that.”

His term was not without challenges, most notably the Covid-19 pandemic, which required a lot of changes in how education was done across the globe.

“The pandemic was a huge nudge that education needed in general to bring flexible learning opportunities to students that they serve,” he says.

Sampson describes his leadership style through his time with the division as collaborative, and he looks back fondly on projects he worked closely with schools on.

He remembers when St. Michael’s 2024 graduates were in early learning and he was working with the school to implement student support measures when he was director of student services.

“It really warms my heart to see the success of those individual students,” he says, reflecting on the graduation ceremony he recently attended.

“It’s quite a small school, but there’s no shortage of camaraderie and team-building spirit that often puts St. Michael’s School on a provincial map.”

According to principal Karen Schmidt, Sampson’s impact on St. Michael’s School has been profound.

“Supported by his priority of strong relationships, and building strong connections with families, our enrolment has had a steady increase in the past four years,” said Schmidt in an emailed statement.

“Ken’s commitment and passion for education have not only strengthened our school, and all schools in the Holy Spirit Division; he’s inspired us all to strive for excellence.”

According to Schmidt, he will be remembered for his relationships, collaboration and compassion.

“We are blessed to know him and to have had him at the forefront for many great years,” she said.

Though he will now be the director of education and CEO with Holy Family Catholic Schools in Saskatchewan, Sampson is still invested in the future of this division.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to return to providing more divisional personnel to support diverse learning communities,” he says. “It becomes essential that we have the best resources and services to be put in place for the betterment of everyone.”

“Mr. Sampson extolled the virtues of what it means to be a Catholic school leader,” said Holy Spirit board chairman Carmen Mombourquette in a media release.

“He was able to influence the direction of Holy Spirit Catholic School Division through his commitment to looking after the employees and students who call this place home. His gentle leadership will be missed.”

Scott Morrison, current executive director of the Council of Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta, will act as interim superintendent until November 2024, when the board intends to have a permanent superintendent in place.

Mia Parker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze