Home and Away's Levi to give Eden a huge ultimatum

Levi Fowler is about to hand out an ultimatum to his sister Eden in Home and Away.

Airing on Channel 5 on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4, the siblings' relationship, which was already strained as a result of Levi's affair, is tested further.

In upcoming scenes, Levi admits to his partner Mackenzie Booth that he's not too happy about being back at St Christopher's Hospital, now that his co-workers are aware of the affair that ended his marriage to Imogen.

After receiving Mac's support, Levi then resigns – excited to start a new chapter with her.

However, his optimism disappears when he runs into Eden, who's been supporting Imogen through her heartbreak over Levi's decision to leave her.

Eden accuses him of being too gutless to face the consequences of his actions.

Levi has heard enough, though, and fires back with an ultimatum: he's coped without Eden for a long time – they were previously estranged for 10 years – and he can do it again.

He tells her that she has a choice – she can either accept his new relationship with Mac, or don't be part of his life full-stop.

Eden turns to her boyfriend Cash Newman after her fallout with Levi, but she's shocked to learn that he thinks her brother might have a point. Should she build bridges with Levi?

Later Levi and Bree Cameron grab a coffee together, and he reflects on his time on Summer Bay.

After hearing his thoughts about settling down, Bree suggests that he establish his own cardio unit in the area.

Just as he begins to contemplate the notion, Eden arrives on Levi's doorstep and agrees to back off.

However, she makes it clear that this decision is for her peace of mind, not his. She no longer considers him family, but will be civil towards him – and Levi agrees.

