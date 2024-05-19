Home and Away's Tane Parata to be arrested in baby story

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Tane Parata faces a serious criminal charge next week after handing himself in over baby Maia's kidnap.

Tane is forced to face the music following his ill-fated decision to flee from Summer Bay with the young child he recently found on the beach.

Upcoming episodes on Channel 5 see Dana Matheson sneak Tane into Maia's hospital room so he can say goodbye to her before she goes off to live with emergency foster carers.

Dana leaves Tane alone with Maia for a moment, but she regrets trusting him when he takes the opportunity to rush out of the hospital with Maia and get out of town.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away to finally expose Theo's drugs secret

In follow-on scenes next week, the missing baby case makes national headlines after Maia has been missing for several days.

The police make a public appeal for any information on Tane's whereabouts, while his closest friends are mortified over the predicament that he's in.

Tane hides out at his cousin's house with the baby and he's startled to see his face on the news.

Making a new plan, Tane contacts his friend and housemate Mali Hudson, asking for his passport to be brought to the house.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Bree tries to kiss Xander in surprising scene

Mali takes control of the situation by bringing Harper Matheson to see Tane with him.

The surf shop owner breaks the news to Tane that he didn't bother bringing the passport because fleeing the country with Maia would be a ridiculous decision.

Mali urges Tane to come back home as he has no real plan and clearly can't keep hold of Maia undetected forever. He also explains that Maia's mother has come forward, identifying her as her young daughter Poppy.

Tane agrees to do the right thing, so he brings Poppy back to the police station. Poppy and her mum have an emotional reunion.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away reveals new affair twist for Levi in 32 pictures

Before Tane has a chance to take in the joyful moment, he's placed under arrest for kidnapping a child.

Harper visits Tane in his police cell and promises to get him the best legal help possible.

Tane is sceptical, insisting that any help is useless as he's bound to face a tough punishment for kidnapping a baby. Will he start to push his friends away?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, May 31.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like