How hometown Ridge View boys battled to win 2023 Chick-fil-A Classic

Ridge View has shown the ability to be among the state’s best boys basketball teams.

This week, the Blazers showed they are among the nation’s elite teams. Ridge View defeated two nationally-ranked teams including a 58-53 victory against Grayson on Saturday to win the Chick-fil-A Classic American Bracket Championship at River Bluff High School.

The Blazers (14-0) are the first South Carolina team to win a CFA Classic title since Dorman in 2019, and first Columbia-area team to win it since Hammond, which featured Seventh Woods and Chevez Goodwin, won it in 2015.

“We talked about it before we left that Hammond was the last time team that won it. So, we wanted to represent the city, represent the state and pull it out for them,” Ridge View coach Joshua Staley said. “We weren’t just doing it for us tonight.”

Ridge View went 3-0 in the tournament and defeated John Marshall (Va.), which was the defending champion and ranked No. 21 in ESPN’s Top 25 poll. Grayson entered the game ranked No. 22 in ESPN’s poll and boasted a roster with four Division I commitments.

The Blazers will likely enter the national rankings after this week’s performance. Ridge View already had wins against Sunrise Christian (Kan.) and St. Francis (Texas) earlier this year.

“Sweat don’t have a zip code so we will take our chances against anyone in the country,” Staley said.

The Rams held a big size advantage and got a big performance from Purdue signee Giacarri Harris, who had a game-high 25 points, to lead most of the game. Grayson was up 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Blazers got significant contributions from their bench players, including junior Malachi Cooper and freshman Robert Wylie, to stay within striking distance.

Cooper led the Blazers with 15 points and Wylie delivered some of the biggest moments of the game for Ridge View.

Cooper hit a 3-pointer to get the Blazers within 49-48. Then Wylie drilled a wide-open 3-pointer to put Ridge View up, 53-51 with 1:44 left. Wylie got a steal on the next possession and all-tournament selection Josh Smith’s put-back extended the lead to 55-51.

Grayson trailed 56-53 and had a chance to tie but air-balled a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left.

Ridge View’s Korie Corbett was the tournament’s MVP. Harris was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Dynamic Prep wins National Bracket

Jermaine O’Neal’s return to his home state was a resounding success.

O’Neal, the Columbia native, coached his Dyanmic Prep (Texas) squad to a 76-70 win against nationally-ranked Prolific Prep to earn the Chick-fil-A Classic National Bracket championship.

It was Dynamic’s first time in the CFA and a homecoming for O’Neal, who played at nearby Eau Claire High School before going on to an 18-year NBA career with six all-star appearances.

Dynamic hit 51 percent of its shots including 10 3-pointers in the game, none bigger than Leroy Kelly’s to give Dynamic a 70-66 lead with 1:21 left.

Kelly had 16 and Jermaine O’Neal Jr. had 14. The younger O’Neal was an all-tournament selection and Horner was the National Bracket’s Most Outstanding Player.

Scores, schedule

Saturday

The Rock School (Fla.) 57, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) 54

HP: Tristan Beckford 15, Tarik Watson 18, Jason Asemota 21. TR: Vengeto 6, Evan Starck 14, Clarence Massamba 27, Leslie 3, Hartman 5, Phillips 2.

Lancaster 65, Imani Christian (Pa.) 51

IC: Burnett 8, Williams 2, Sledge 3, Wesley 9, Hubert 5, Brown 6, Nate Brazil 15, Green 1, Gordon 2. L: Garner 8, Zach Graham 12, RJ Brown 12, Jacary Ballard 10, Malik Tinsley 14, Bowden 2, Cousar 5, Alexander 2.

Keenan 57, River Bluff 46

K: Brian Sumpter 14, Cedric Schofield 23, Anderson 3, Robinson 9, McNeil 2, Caughman 2, Simmons 4. RB: Chapman 4, Wilson 2, Pitts 2, Yasir Cromer 20, Avery 2, Bearden 4, Alex Robbins 12.

Combine Academy (NC) 66, Gray Collegiate 59

CA: Rivers 1, Diallo 6, Jahseem Felton 13, Jaylen Walker 17, Rakease Passmore 17, Paul Jones III 12. GC: Braylhn Thomas 19, Graham 9, Maddox 5, LJ Britt 11, Pauling 8, Carr 4, Croft 3.

John Marshall (Va.) 72, St. John’s (DC) 70

SJ: Jonathan Barton 11, Zyion Chase 15, Witherspoon 6, Atosh Newman 20, Toatley 7, Clark 4, Billy 3, Olorunghohunmi 4. JM: Marcus Jackson 11, Allmond 9, Redd Thompson 17, Dominique Bailey 13, Aidan Argabright 12, Moore 8, Rose 2.

DME Academy (Fla.) 57, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) 53

DC: Aviles 8, Emmanuel Stephen 13, Ikenna Alozie 18, Pickens 7, Ifaola 4, Torain 3. DME: Kitenge 8, Babatunde Durodola 16, Jaylen Robinson 13, Moustapha Thiam 11, Bell 2, Walters 4, Buteliauskas 4.