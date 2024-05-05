Hope in Motion: Bakersfield's Annual Relay For Life

Storyful

The parents of a 15-month-old Florida child were arrested on May 1, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, after investigations found that their son died after ingesting drugs left “easily accessible” in the home.Daniel Brady Miller and Kelli Nichole Starling were arrested on May 1, authorities said.Footage released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) shows Starling and Miller being walked through the sheriff’s office compound in Ocala.The MCSO said 15-month-old Daltin Lee Miller was found unresponsive at a home in Ocala on March 1. He was pronounced deceased shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene.Investigations found Daltin had been removed from his parents at birth, but that Miller had gained back parental rights early in February, on the condition that Starling leave the residence due to her use of drugs.It was found that Starling had moved back to the residence later in February, and was in the home on March 1.A black pouch containing drug paraphernalia and a powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl was found in the home on March 1, deputies said.The 5th District Office of the Medical Examiner found that Daltin died from acute toxicity due to the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine.There was a significant amount of drugs in the child’s blood and liver, the examiner found, indicating that the drugs had been ingested.Miller and Starling were arrested at their home on May 1 for failing to make a “reasonable effort” to protect Daltin from dangerous narcotics in the home. They are being held without bond, deputies said. Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful