Hopes Farne Islands are clear of bird flu

Rangers are hopeful the Farne Islands are clear of bird flu as they prepare to start the first full puffin count since 2019.

The disease killed more than 9,600 seabirds and saw the area close to visitors for two years.

Tom Hendry, from the National Trust, said no signs of avian flu had been spotted so far, which was "extremely welcome", but it might still be a difficult season.

“Two seasons of bird flu and challenging weather conditions with many storms have certainly taken a toll on the colonies," Mr Hendry said.

Limited sample surveys across only two to four islands over the last four years showed the average number of breeding pairs of puffins as under 40,000, compared to nearly 44,000 back in 2019.

Numbers of guillemots and terns also appeared to be down, with shags particularly affected, the National Trust said.

Birds have also had to contend with challenging weather conditions [PA Media]

Mr Hendry said seabirds had been through "an incredibly rough time these past few years".

"We know over 9,600 seabirds perished on the islands due to bird flu – with thousands more likely to have died at sea – but thankfully, as yet, we have not seen any signs of the disease since the seabirds have returned to breed.

“As we start this year’s count, the fact that bird flu has so far been absent is extremely welcome, and we’re really hoping that the puffins and all our seabirds will have a successful breeding season.”

Preparations are under way for a full count on the islands [PA Media]

The puffins spend the winter out at sea and return to breed on the islands in late March or early April.

They stay until the last chicks fledge in mid-August.

The birds nest underground and counting them requires close monitoring of burrows for signs of whether they are occupied.

If the rangers are unsure of whether a burrow is occupied they will sometimes put their arm in to carefully check for inhabitants.

This year, endoscope cameras will be used for the first time to further minimise any intrusion.

