Horror as man trapped under double-decker bus in Hackney

A man has been rescued from under a bus in Dalston (PA Archive)

A man has been run over and trapped under a double-decker bus in Hackney.

Emergency services rushed to Kingsland Road in Dalston shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday after the man became stuck.

A section of the busy road has been shut off with buses and drivers being diverted.

Witnesses described seeing a man “trapped under the wheel” of the vehicle on social media.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.31pm today to reports of a man trapped underneath a double-decker bus at the junction of Kingsland Road and Forest Road in Dalston.

"Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit were sent to the scene and have worked to release the man.

"He has been left in the care of the London Ambulance Service.

"A road closure is in place on Kingsland Road and drivers are advised to find alternative routes."

Awful accident right now on Kingsland Road in Dalston.



Some poor guy trapped under the wheel of a bus. Hopefully he pulls through 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sVYzEq0JiE — Ollie (@kettleinho) July 2, 2024

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called today (Tuesday 2 July) at 4.25pm to reports of a road traffic accident in Kingsland Road, Hackney, E8.

“We sent numerous resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a London major trauma centre.”

The Met Police has been contacted for comment.