Hounslow: Three people stabbed within six minutes of each other in west London

Three people have been stabbed in two incidents within six minutes of each other in west London, with a suspect still on the run.

Two were in a life-threatening or life-changing condition after the stabbings in Feltham, Hounslow, but police later said all are expected to recover.

Neither is believed to have "any link to today's general election or any polling station activity", according to Hounslow Police.

Police were first called to Allcot Close at 2.07pm on Thursday, where they found a male with a stab injury.

Just six minutes later, officers were called to Walsham Road - which is about a half-hour drive away - with two males seriously hurt in a stabbing.

Their injuries are "being treated as life-threatening/life-changing at this stage", the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers have not said how old the victims are.

A suspect was not at the scene in either instance when officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

"Both investigations are ongoing and scenes are in place," police added.

A Section 60 order, giving officers additional search powers, is in force in the area, officers said.