Housing project to restart after builder collapse

The developers said the properties had been kept weathertight and secure [BBC]

A Nottinghamshire housing development which was put on hold after a building firm went bust is to resume, it has been confirmed.

The 131-home estate on Rolleston Drive in Arnold was left half-finished when modular property firm Ilke Homes went into administration in June 2023.

Now, Jigsaw Homes Midlands has appointed Morro Partnerships to complete the project.

Work will resume later this month, with the first tenants expected to arrive in October.

'Incredibly challenging time'

Jigsaw thanked the local community for its patience during the delays but emphasised the properties had been kept weathertight and secure.

The scheme, known as Birch Fields, will have 45 two-bedroom homes, 73 three-bedroom homes and 13 four-bedroom homes and will be available for either shared ownership or affordable rent, it said.

Garnet Fazackerley, operations director of development at Jigsaw Homes Group, said: “This has been an incredibly challenging time following the collapse of Ilke Homes in June 2023.

"However, we remained committed and confident that we could find a suitable partner who could complete the scheme and provide much-needed affordable homes and we are delighted to be working with Morro Partnerships to complete this development."

Giovanni Corbo, head of technical and design at Morro Partnerships, added: "We are excited to be embarking on our first scheme with Jigsaw Homes and are looking forward to working with them on other developments to jointly deliver significant numbers of mixed tenure, highly efficient homes across the region."

The homes will be allocated to tenants via Gedling Borough Council with the whole scheme aiming to complete by September 2025.

Mike Hill, chief executive of the authority, said: "We're very pleased to hear that the homes will be completed and we can get families, who have been waiting for such a long time, into these much needed affordable homes."

