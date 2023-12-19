Housing task force nears Christmas Eve deadline, but tent city resident isn't satisfied with action

Gregory McCain says he joined the tent encampment three years ago and has found a community. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC - image credit)

Gregory McCain says he joined the tent encampment three years ago and has found a community.

Gregory McCain says he found a community after moving to the tent encampment near downtown St. John's. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

A provincial task force focused on solving homelessness in Newfoundland and Labrador gave itself the goal of finding homes for all residents of the tent encampment set up in a St. John's park by Christmas Eve. But as that deadline closes in, one resident isn't convinced a solution is coming anytime soon.

Gregory McCain said he has been homeless for four years and in that time he has been in and out of shelters.

"Well, the task force, they said they're going to have everybody out by Christmas. Yeah, but I think they're still just sweeping under the rug," McCain told CBC News on Monday.

There are currently five people, including McCain, living on site, he said. At its peak, approximately 30 people were living there.

McCain said some people were persuaded to go to shelters or were put up in hotels.

"We want housing. So has the task force taken care of housing? Nope," he said.

"They want us gone really bad, just so they can keep their face and hold their heads high and say, 'Hey, we took care of it.' But they're not. We want housing. We need to rent to those with addiction, pets and mental health issues."

On Monday afternoon, a wood furnace was lit and people had gathered around it.

On Monday afternoon, the Bannerman Park tent encampment was a small hub of activity, with a wood stove lit and people gathered around it. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

For the task force to get him to leave the tent encampment McCain said he'd need a room with a lock, hot water and a toilet he can use. Otherwise, he plans to stay at Bannerman Park where, he said, he has a support network.

"This is our family. This is where we're safe. We take care of each other," he said.

Task force's countdown

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister John Abbott, who is also the MHA for St. John's East-Quidi Vidi, said progress has been made in housing the residents.

"We've been very successful in sourcing either appropriate shelter or housing for many of the individuals. I think when … the task force was first set up, we had between 10 and 12 individuals that were sleeping at the tents at night. We're down to one or two over the past couple of nights," he told CBC News.

John Abbott, minister of transportation and infrastructure, says a decision will be made in the coming weeks on the future of a replacement for Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

John Abbott, minister of transportation and infrastructure, says the task force is on its way to finding housing for those at the Bannerman Park tent encampment. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

He credits that to a number of factors, like working with housing support workers as well as End Homelessness St. John's.

Abbott said he visited the encampment on Friday and Saturday and spoke with residents.

Some of the people they recently housed are in permanent apartments, he said, while some are in shelters, adding that the task force is working on finding long-term housing for those as well.

There's a new Gathering Place shelter in the works and Abbott said Stella's Circle is also expanding, which will also add more resources.

"So in the short, medium, longer term, we will have more capacity in the city," said Abbott, adding that long-term housing is challenging and the task force is working on improving the situation.

He acknowledged there is an apartment shortage in St. John's, both with the city's units, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing units and the private market.

Advocating for change

Laurel Huget, a volunteer with Tent City for Change — a group of volunteers supporting the people living in the encampment — said the number of residents can fluctuate day-by-day, for a number of reasons. If someone is sick, they may go to the shelter or they might be couch-surfing, she said.

"But that doesn't mean that there won't be a brand new bunch of folks who've been evicted or face dangerous slumlords or folks who are in unsafe housing conditions show up the next day," said Huget.

Laurel Huget, a volunteer with Tent City For Change, said the number of residents can change from day-to-day.

Laurel Huget, a volunteer with Tent City for Change, says the number of residents living there can change daily. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

Huget also said the task force is offering temporary shelters, which people might refuse to go into, whereas Tent City for Change's goal is long-term, safe and affordable housing and systemic change.

She added the group has been pushing for general service improvements for the tent encampment. Garbage pickup is now happening but she said they also wanted Wi-Fi and electricity, which she hasn't seen any movement on.

She also pointed to an increase in police presence, the opposite of what they've called for.

On Friday, Huget said about a dozen police officers were at the encampment, alleging they were there to remove tents as well as survival gear people need for the winter.

