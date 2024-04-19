Houston Dynamo host Austin in Western Conference action

Austin FC (2-3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-2-1, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Houston -137, Austin FC +354, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin visits the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 4-0-1 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo lead the MLS giving up only seven goals.

Austin is 2-2-2 in conference games. Austin is eighth in the Western Conference with 11 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with two.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahim Aliyu has scored three goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Brad Smith has one goal.

Driussi has scored two goals with one assist for Austin. Guilherme da Trindade Dubas has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Austin: Averaging 1.4 goals, 2.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

Austin: Leo Vaisanen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

