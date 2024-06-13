Howard Fineman, Veteran Politics Journalist, Dead at 75 After Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

"The world was a better place because he lived in it and wrote about it," Fineman's wife, Amy Nathan, wrote on social media

John Lamparski/WireImage Howard Fineman

Howard Fineman, a longtime political journalist and TV correspondent, died at age 75 on Tuesday, June 11, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

His wife, Amy Nathan, shared the tragic news on social media.

"I am heartbroken to share my brilliant and extraordinary husband passed away late last night surrounded by those he loved most, his family," she wrote on June 12. "He valiantly battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years."

She continued, "He couldn’t have been adored more. The world was a better place because he lived in it and wrote about it."

For 30 years, Fineman worked as a reporter for Newsweek, where he served as the chief political correspondent. He was also an analyst on NBC News and MSNBC.

According to his IMDb, he appeared on 24 episodes of Hardball with Chris Matthews from 2004 to 2014 and 5 episodes of Countdown with Keith Olbermann from 2006 to 2009.

The reporter covered the 2000 presidential campaign and the presidency of George W. Bush while at the outlet. He wrote several cover stories including the then-president’s first extensive interview following the September 11 attacks.

Fineman also covered the first term of Barack Obama's presidency during his tenure at Newsweek and wrote a reflective piece in 2010, in which he said of the administration, "It could have been worse. And if we aren't careful, it probably will be," in his final piece before leaving for Huffington Post.

In the early days of his career, the late reporter appeared on PBS's Washington Week in Review from 1983 to 1995 and on CNN's Capital Gang from 1995 to 1998, per his biography on NBC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on his death on Thursday, June 13, writing, “For four decades, Howard Fineman was one of the great journalists of our time. His career covered much of mine, and throughout the debates over big issues and historic campaigns, I respected his reporting and insights whether I agreed or disagreed with him.”

Biden also commented on Fineman's family: “Above all, in the decades we knew each other, it was clear that his love of family was the greatest story he ever told. Jill and I send our love to Amy and their children Nick and Meredith."

“We know what it’s like when cancer takes away the life of a beloved family member. But no matter where you are, he will always be with you," he added.

Fineman shared a photo with Biden on social media in 2023 and recalled the president being a guest lecturer in his seminar when he was teaching at University of Pennsylvania.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.