Hozier returns to Raleigh to kick off tour’s second leg — and outdoor concert season

The calendar says April, but the summer outdoor concert season kicked off Saturday in a big way with Hozier’s sold-out show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh.

Hozier just performed in Raleigh in October at Red Hat Amphitheater on the heels of his latest album, “Unreal Unearth.” The tour was extended into 2024 with a return visit to Raleigh kicking off the second leg of the tour with 37 new shows.

Saturday, he was joined by the Grammy-nominated Allison Russell as his opening act. Both will perform in Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Tuesday.

“Unreal Unearth” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart when it was released in August. Hozier, whose name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, is perhaps best known for “Take Me to Church,” his debut single from 2013. His followup album, “Wasteland, Baby!,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 charge in 2019.

This fall, he collaborated with Noah Kahan on a new version of Kahan’s single, “Northern Attitude.”

Here are photos from Saturday’s concert.

Hozier emerges from a spotlight at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, April 20, 2024.

A cascade of blue and white light envelopes Hozier ias he opens his concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, April 20, 2024.

Fans react as Hozier performs in concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, April 20, 2024.

Hozier in concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, April 20, 2024.

Hozier in concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, April 20, 2024.

Hozier smiles as he and his band wow the crowd in concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, April 20, 2024.