Human remains found as Pasco Sheriff searches for 4 missing people
Human remains have been found in Pasco County that may be related to a missing persons case involving two adults and two children. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a missing persons case has been open since Thursday as detectives looked for Rain Mancini, 26, Phillip Zilliot, 25, Karma Zilliot, 6, and Phillip Zilliot, III, 5. The Sheriff's Office said human remains were found at the home of Rory Atwood, who has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide.