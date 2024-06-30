Hundreds join Twilight Walk for county hospice

More than 1,100 people took to the streets of Leicester for a walk in support of a county hospice.

LOROS Hospice's annual Twilight Walk set off from the King Power Stadium at 17:30 BST on Saturday, with this year's theme centring around superheroes.

Participants wore Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman costumes as they walked 10km (6.2 miles).

Caroline Baker, deputy CEO of the charity, said there were "more walkers than we've had for many years" and that thousands of pounds had been raised.

The walk also allowed people to celebrate lost loved ones.

Ms Baker said: "Twilight is always great but this year Leicester really smashed it, with more walkers than we've had for many years.

"The atmosphere was as sunny as the weather and we've raised thousands of pounds for patient care."

[BBC]

LOROS said it needed to raise £6.1m annually to provide its services.

The charity gives care and support to more than 2,500 terminally-ill or vulnerable people across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland every year.

Follow BBC Leicester on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related internet links