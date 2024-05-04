Hundreds march in Glasgow in pro-independence rally

Hundreds of Scots marched through Glasgow’s city centre in support of the independence movement.

Pro-independence backers gathered at Kelvingrove Park on Saturday to take part in the March for Independence to Glasgow Green.

The rally, organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB), had speakers including SNP MP Alison Thewliss and Alba MP Kenny MacAskill.

Alba leader and former first minister Alex Salmond also joined the march.

People take part in a March for Independence from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green (Jane Barlow/PA)

While AUOB welcomed independence supporters from any political party, it comes at a pivotal time for the movement, with the SNP due to choose a new leader on Monday.

It is likely former deputy first minister John Swinney will takeover from Humza Yousaf, where, as SNP leader, he will be tasked with uniting his party and pushing the independence movement back on track.

Those taking part in the march were also using the platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.