Hundreds of schoolchildren take part in eco event

Dilan Savjani says the event was about students "raising awareness" and "using their voice to fight for change" [BBC]

Hundreds of Leicestershire schoolchildren gathered together at an event raising awareness of climate change.

The Eco Rally at Cedars Academy in Birstall, by Lionheart Educational Trust, was attended by 1,000 young people from across the county.

Staff helped pupils create placards, plant vegetables, and even write to parliament.

Dilan Savjani, director of personal development at the trust, said it was "an amazing day".

Pupils celebrated the environment by making art [BBC]

"We’re really excited to have all of our students and all of our stalls around us here," Mr Savjani said.

"Our students really believe that climate change is a massive, massive issue.

“Hopefully they learn a little bit about how to use their voice, and how to share their views.

"But also they learn that there is a way for them to make change.

Students made speeches about the environment on a stage, while others used plastic bottles to make art.

Ayan says he joined an eco club at school after learning about global warming [BBC]

Ayan, 13, attends Judgemeadow Community College in Evington and said he was taught in Year 7 about global warming.

He said: “I was literally shocked about what’s going on in the environment, and how global warming is affecting the world.

"From then on I joined the Eco Club at my school. We did activities like litter picking, and we encouraged people to come to school by bike rather than coming by their vehicle.”

Mahenoor says "it is up to us to take care of the environment" [BBC]

Mahenoor, aged 13, is another pupil at Judgemeadow.

She said: “The environment is our place where we live, and if we don’t take care of it then who will?"

Raya considers the impact on her potential children and grandchildren when thinking about the environment [BBC]

Raya, 11, attends Highcliffe Primary School and said: "When my children are alive, and if they have children, then they won’t be able to see all the wonders of nature that we have today.

“I hope people take more steps to helping the environment, because there is no planet B.”

Sheetal Mistry, a science teacher at Judgemeadow, added: “The environment is extremely important to these students, because they’re breathing it in, they’re living in this world right now.

"And its very important that they understand the impact the changes are going to have on them.”

