Hungary’s Orban, longtime critic of Ukraine aid, arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv Tuesday, a day after he took over the EU's rotating presidency. A vocal critic of the EU's support for Ukraine, Orban is set to discuss bilateral relations with President Volodymyr Zelensky on his first visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in 2022.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a surprise visit to the war-torn country by the EU and NATO's most vocal critic of Western support for Kyiv.

Orban has not visited Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022 and has publicly hit out at Europe's financial and military aid, temporarily blocking a 50-billion euro aid package for weeks.

The nationalist leader, in power since 2010, has also blasted Brussels' move to open formal membership talks with Kyiv -- though he abstained rather than vetoing it -- and has been accused of maintaining warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban met Putin in October 2023 in a regional summit in Beijing, becoming the first EU leader to do so since the start of the war.

Hungary openly opposes sanctions on Russia, though has so far only sought to hold up the EU's measures, not outright block them.

(AFP)



