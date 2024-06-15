Hunter Fieri and Fiancée Tara Bernstein Mark 1 Year Until Their Wedding: 'We’ll Be Tearing Up the Dance Floor'

The pair are set to tie the knot on June 14, 2025

Zulie Blair Photography Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein

Hunter Fieri and his fiancée Tara Bernstein are counting down the days until their wedding!

The couple, who got engaged on Thanksgiving in 2023, shared a joint post on Instagram on Friday, June 14, announcing that there were exactly 365 days before they would become husband and wife.

"365 days - walking down the aisle marrying my best friend and we’ll be tearing up the dance floor with our loved ones by our side," Bernstein, a professional pickleball player and social media content creator, wrote in the caption of the post. "The countdown to the best day of our lives has begun."

She mentioned that they'll be celebrating another event with family and friends next week, before concluding the post with an "I love you" to Hunter, 27, and asking her followers for recommendations for a wedding hashtag and a place to take dance lessons.

Zulie Blair Photography Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein on the Fieri family ranch

The post hinted at a western theme for the couple's big day, with Bernstein wearing a black cowboy hat that said "BRIDE" on it in white letters and matching black boots to go with a white dress.

Hunter wore a white cowboy hat with his white striped shirt and black jeans in the photos, which were taken at the Fieri family ranch in California, where Hunter's father, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, told PEOPLE the wedding will be held next year.

Hunter removed his hat for some photos and Bernstein placed it on one of the farm animal's heads in one.

Zulie Blair Photography Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein

At the Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament, which they co-hosted with Whispering Angel at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami in February, the couple gave PEOPLE an update on their wedding planning.

"I mean, food is definitely one of the most important things," Hunter — who appears on his dad's Food Network shows — said, jokingly adding that so many people had reached out to them about cooking for their wedding that it might turn into a "food and wine festival."

Bernstein said she was going to make sure her guests enjoyed "food and good drinks and rosé" all night.

Zulie Blair Photography Tara Bernstein and Hunter Fieri

As for the role that Guy, 56, will play in his son's wedding, Hunter said that hadn't been decided yet. Guy officiated 101 gay weddings in Miami in 2015 after Florida lifted the ban on same-sex marriage, so he could help make Hunter's marriage official, but Hunter wants his father to enjoy the day.

Zulie Blair Photography Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein

"He is my dad, I want him to be up there with me, but we'll see," Hunter said.



Read the original article on People.