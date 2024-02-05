Ian Lavender: Dad's Army favourite who starred as Private Pike dies at the age of 77

Dad's Army actor Ian Lavender, who played Private Pike in the hit comedy show, has died at the age of 77.

Lavender was just 22 when he was cast as the guileless Pike and he soon became a household name thanks to the success of the BBC sitcom.

Lavender, who died on Friday, was the last surviving main cast member of the series.

A post on the Dad's Army's social media account on Monday afternoon paid tribute.

It said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast.

"His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory. Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."

Ian Lavender pictured in 2016 (Getty Images)

In his later life Lavender went on to star in Eastenders as Derek Harkinson for 240 episodes of the soap.

In 2016 Lavender made a cameo appearance in the film adaptation of Dad's Army, providing a link with the original series.

Lavender grew up in the Midlands before studying acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

He was cast as Private Pike when he was scarcely out of drama school and it went on to become the role for which he was best known.