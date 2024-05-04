IATSE Rejoined By Teamsters, Hollywood Basic Crafts To Kick Off Union’s General Contract Talks With AMPTP

One week down, many to go.

IATSE was rejoined at the negotiating table this week by Teamsters Local 399 and the rest of the Hollywood Basic Crafts to continue bargaining with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on collective benefit plans.

More from Deadline

This is the first time that the below-the-line unions have been at the table together since March, when they kicked off talks by linking arms to propose provisions to the shared Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans.

Joint bargaining on the benefit plans ran through Wednesday, before IATSE transitioned to working condition proposals on Thursday. Deadline understands that counterproposals have now been made on the pension and health provisions, but negotiations are still ongoing.

General negotiations for the Basic Agreement are expected to run through mid-May, at which point IATSE will continue into bargaining for the Area Standards Agreement, which covers 23 additional IATSE locals across the U.S.

These proposals will also include wage increases, artificial intelligence, job security and residuals, though IATSE has not broached those topics with the AMPTP quite yet.

Last week, IATSE shared some of its initial contract proposals ahead of general talks. Among the general proposals are wage increases and residual funding for the health and pension plan, as well as protections against artificial intelligence. IATSE is also looking to establish a 401(k), increase penalties for rest periods, and enhance sick leave.

IATSE’s current contracts expire on July 31, as do most contracts for the below-the-line unions. Once IATSE has wrapped, the Teamsters and other Hollywood Basic Crafts will hold negotiations in June.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.