ID Sets Nick and Aaron Carter Docuseries as Its ‘Quiet on Set’ Follow-up — Watch the Trailer

Investigation Discovery is continuing to dive into early 2000s scandals following controversial docuseries “Quiet on Set.”

ID announced the four-part docuseries “Fallen Idols” about brothers Nick and Aaron Carter, focusing on the sexual assault allegations against Nick. Per the official synopsis, the docuseries will chart the Carters’ fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making struggles in recent years, including Aaron’s death in 2022.

In 2017, Nick was accused of sexual assault by singer and actress Melissa Schuman, former member of popular girl group DREAM while Nick and Backstreet Boys were at the height of their fame. In the years following Schuman’s decision to come forward, additional accusers, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth, spoke out with similar accusations.

Schuman accused Nick of assault in a 2017 blog post, claiming he raped her in 2003. Ruth filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Nick in 2022 alleging that he raped her in 2021. All three accusers are interviewed for the docuseries, while the press release teased a revisiting of the “intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives.”

Members of the Carter family, Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones, and Aaron’s former fiancé Melanie Martin are also interviewed.

After the accusers made their allegations public, Aaron supported them while battling addiction and struggling with his own mental health, leading to a public feud with brother Nick. Aaron died in November 2022, with the cause cited as drowning while having difluoroethane and Xanax in his system.

“‘Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter’ not only offers a deeper understanding around the allegations, but also chronicles the intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives,” ID said in a press statement. “‘Fallen Idols’ explores the dark side of fame and fraught family dynamics but also the intense challenges faced by accusers who come forward against celebrities and pop culture icons in today’s modern world.”

Tara Malone directs “Fallen Idols” for ID. Natasha Bowler is producer and co-director, with Elissa Halperin serving as showrunner. Ish Entertainment produces while Michael Hirschorn, Jess Antonini, Simon Ardizzone, and showrunner Halperin serve as executive producers.

“Fallen Idols” premieres May 27 on ID and will stream on Max. Check out the trailer below.

