Idaho man gets 30 years in prison for 'purposely' trying to spread HIV through sex

An Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for "purposely" trying to spread HIV through sexual contact with both men and teenage boys, prosecutors announced.

Alexander Louie, 34, was sentenced for a felony charge of transferring body fluids containing the HIV, among other charges, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Monday. Ada County District Judge Derrick O’Neill sentenced Louie to 30 years in prison on Friday, in which he has to serve 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

"Your conduct would be the Webster’s definition of a predator," O’Neill said during the Louie's sentencing.

Louie admitted that he had sexual intercourse with 30 to 50 different men and teenage boys, including a 16-year-old, and lied to his victims about his HIV status, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators found that Louie, who is HIV positive, was not taking his medication and that he was "purposely having sexual contact with both men and teenage boys in hopes to transfer HIV to them," the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation led to Louie pleading guilty to three felonies, including sexual battery of a minor, enticing a child through the internet, and transferring body fluids containing HIV, according to online court records.

"This defendant’s repeated and egregious offenses negatively impacted many people in our community," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. "I want to thank the Ada County Sheriff’s Detective and my trial team. Their hard work on this case ensured Mr. Louie was brought to justice in order to protect our community from his predatory and dangerous conduct."

Idaho man had online sexual conversations with victims

The investigation began as a child enticement case in August 2023 and later expanded into "dozens of charges" against Louie, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

Louie was arrested in September 2023 during an internet sting operation and initially charged with multiple felonies for having illegal sexual contact with a 16-year-old last year and not telling the teenager that he was HIV positive, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detectives arrested Louie after he began an "online sexual conversation with who he believed was a 15-year-old boy," but was an undercover sheriff's detective, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said. Authorities took him into custody at an arranged meeting place near a local high school.

Louie had sent naked photos to the undercover detective during their online conversations and said he was "going to videotape their encounter," the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office added.

Following his arrest, investigators discovered evidence of other victims, including the 16-year-old boy who authorities determined had illegal sexual contact with Louie three times in September. Investigators also found evidence that Louie met the victim through online messaging apps and that Louie stopped taking his HIV medication on purpose before their encounter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Idaho man sentenced to 30 years for trying to spread HIV through sex