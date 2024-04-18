Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Startling Alibi: He Was Driving to 'See the Moon and Stars'

Bryan Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13, 2022

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Bryan Kohberger in 2022

Bryan Kohberger — the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022 — claims that he's innocent and has an alibi for the night the brutal stabbings occurred.

According to a new court filing reviewed by NBC News and CNN, Kohberger, 29, claims he was driving in Pullman, Wash., on the night of the murders.

His defense attorney claims in the filing that he was driving late at night "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," CNN reports.

During trial — which a date has not yet been set for — Kohberger's defense attorneys also say they plan to call an expert witness to the stand to attempt to corroborate the alibi by using Kohberger's cell phone data from the night of the murders, NBC News reports.

Kohberger — a former Ph.D criminology student — is charged with murdering Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m. on November 13. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and Chapin was dating Kernodle. Two additional roommates were home during the attack but were unharmed and ruled out as suspects.

Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and lived in Pullman, roughly eight miles away from the scene of the crime, at the time of the slayings. He has pleaded not guilty.



Courtesy of Chapin Family; Maddie Mogen/Instagram; Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram; Xana Kernodle/Instagram From left: Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle

Kohberger was arrested in connection with the killings nearly seven weeks later while he was in Pennsylvania visiting family for the holidays. Investigators allege they tied him to the killings by using DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left at the scene in the bed where Mogen and Goncalves were found deceased, according to a probable cause affidavit previously reviewed by PEOPLE.

While investigating Kohberger's previous cellphone pings, authorities also learned that the cell phone associated with him pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022, the affidavit alleges.



Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via ZUMA Press 1122 King Road house in Moscow, Idaho before it was demolished

A motive for the killings has not yet been released. Limited information is being shared about the case due to a sweeping gag order that hinders officials involved with the case or attorney's for the families of the victims from talking to the public or media.

If convicted, Kohberger faces the death penalty.

In December 2023, the three-story house where the quadruple homicide took place was demolished.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," a previous statement from the University of Idaho reads.

"Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy," University of Idaho President Scott later added in the statement. "But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world. We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory."

