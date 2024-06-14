Iga Świątek Cries After Getting Handwritten Note from Taylor Swift Following French Open Win

Świątek shared a photo of a handwritten note she received from Swift during the singer's Liverpool tour stop

Robert Prange/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty From Left: Iga Swiatek; and Taylor Swift

Tennis champion Iga Świątek is riding high following her recent French Open win — and things got even better when she received something special from Taylor Swift.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Świątek, 23, shared a photo of a handwritten note she received from Swift, 34, during the singer's Liverpool tour stop. In the photo, Świątek can be seen wearing a hoodie with tears streaming down her face as she held up the congratulatory message.

“I’m dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13,” the player captioned the social media update posted on Friday, June 14.

Świątek also posted a video of herself dancing along to Swift’s hits to her Instagram Stories. She captioned the clip, “...no match dance,” alongside a couple of smiling emojis.

On Saturday, June 8, the Polish tennis star triumphed over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in two straight sets during the French Open final. The win made her one of only two women to win three consecutive French Opens in the tournament’s history. At 23, she's also the youngest to have claimed four total titles.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Iga Swiatek celebrating her 2024 French Open win

"It’s amazing to be here, I love this place, honestly," Świątek said during the awards presentation on Court Philippe Chatrier, per Fox News. "I wait every year to come back here."

Earlier in the tournament, Świątek was in the headlines after her semifinal opponent, Coco Gauff, was brought to tears when chair umpire Aurélie Tourte overruled a favorable call for Gauff during the pair’s match.

After the match — which Gauff, the 20-year-old winner of the 2023 US Open, lost to Świątek — the American tennis star called for tennis officials to universally implement video review systems during games.

