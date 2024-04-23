Iglulik’s Qiliqti Ivalu prevails in the Nunavut Quest

This year’s Nunavut Quest featured a spectacular finish in ideal conditions as 10 out of the original 12 contestants traversed the final 52-km section of trail from Arctic Bay to Pond Inlet on April 22.

The first and second place mushers — Qiliqti Ivalu and David Oyukuluk, respectively — made it to the finish line within a minute of each other after seven days of racing. Jubilant spectators hoisted race participants, still aboard their sleds, into the air while the sled dogs eagerly rolled in the snow.

Ivalu earned $20,000 for the victory while Oyukuluk pocketed $15,000.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pond Inlet community hall.

Nunavut Quest results

1. Qiliqti Ivalu (Iglulik)

2. David Oyukuluk (Arctic Bay)

3. Tom Naqitarvik (Arctic Bay)

4. Lee Inuarak (Pond Inlet)

5. Nanuraq Uttak (Iglulik)

6. Donovan Qaunaq (Arctic Bay)

7. Apak Taqtu (Arctic Bay)

8. Jeremy Koonoo (Arctic Bay)

9. Owen Jaworenko (Pond Inlet)

10. Daniel Inuarak (Pond Inlet)

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News