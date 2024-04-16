I'm All Kinds Of Messed Up After Learning About These Terrible, Disturbing, And Creepy Things

4.In October 2023, a doctor died at Disney World from a severe food allergy after dining at one of the theme park's restaurants, despite making her dairy and nut allergies known to the staff.
5.In 2019, a 71-year-old man in Sydney, Australia died after being trapped in a service stairwell of a large shopping center for three weeks.
6.In 2006, a woman died at Yellowstone National Park after accidentally falling into a 178-degree, 10-foot-deep hot spring. The woman, Sara Hulphers, had been walking at nighttime with friends (who also feel into the hot spring, and ended up in critical condition) after they'd been out swimming.
7.These images of SEA LICE inside of an infected crab:
Watch the actual video here (if you've got a strong stomach):
8.Back in 2017, a ride at the Ohio State Fair collapsed killing one person and injuring seven others. The ride, called "The Fire Ball," consisted of six rows of seats that spun around 40 feet up in the air as the entire thing moved like a pendulum. According to witnesses, when the ride collapsed, people "flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete."
9.The story of Bertha Boronda, a woman who cut off her husband's penis with his own straight razor in 1907.
10.The Heaven's Gate cult website is still up and running to this day:
11.In 1876, a disturbing and inexplicable event happened that is now referred to as the "Great Kentucky Meat Shower," which was exactly what it sounds like. On March 3, 1876, "large hunks of flesh fell from the sky over Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky."
12.In March, a man visiting Las Vegas was reportedly stung on his "private parts" by a scorpion...IN HIS HOTEL ROOM at the Venetian.
13.These images of, like, a million SPIDERS in Bali:
18.Recently, a man in Wasco, California was accused of stealing a human leg from a train crash site and then eating it.
19.Just a few weeks ago, someone allegedly spread ashes on the Rise of the Resistance ride at Disneyland. In a photo (which has since been deleted) on Reddit, but can be seen on X, you can see large sweeps of grey dust (presumably the ash of the human remains) all across the ride with track marks from the ride's vehicles having gone through it.
20.In 2022, a 15-year-old girl, Savannah Graziano, was abducted by her father and then subsequently shot and killed by law enforcement as she was (following instructions) walking towards them on the highway near Hesperia in California.
21.A building, Poe Hall, on North Carolina State University's campus was recently linked to over 150 cancer cases.
22.Last week, a 20-year-old man, Levion Parker, reportedly jumped off of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, in front of his family, while drunk.
DENVER (AP) — A couple who owned a Colorado funeral home where authorities last year discovered 190 decaying bodies were indicted on federal charges that they misspent nearly $900,000 in pandemic relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to court documents unsealed Monday. The indictment reaffirms accusations from state prosecutors that Jon and Carie Hallford gave families dry concrete instead of cremated ashes and alleges the couple buried the w
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
New South Wales Police identified the man behind the attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction on Saturday as Joel Cauchi, 40. Speaking on Monday outside their home, Andrew Cauchi said he was "heartbroken" for the victims and "extremely sorry". New South Wales Police are looking into the possibility that Cauchi targeted women in the attack.
Two visitors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations and park rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. CNN affiliate KVVU has more.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/HandoutDozens of law enforcement officers were descending on doomsday author Chad Daybell’s Idaho home, where they would eventually find the buried bodies of his new wife Lori Vallow’s children.He called her in jail to give her the update.“They’re searching the property,” he said in the June 9, 2020, call, which was played Monday at his murder trial.“They’re searching.”The pair said nothing about the dark facts behind the search,