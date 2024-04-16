I'm All Kinds Of Messed Up After Learning About These Terrible, Disturbing, And Creepy Things

Warning: Graphic content ahead including mentions of death and cannibalism.

1.In March, a 30-year-old British actor, Emily Chesterton, died after symptoms of a blood clot in her leg were dismissed and chalked up to "long COVID and anxiety."

Chesterton initially called her doctor to complain of pain and hardness in her calf and was given paracetamol (aka Tylenol in the US) to treat it. Her symptoms soon worsened, with Chesterton complaining of difficulty walking, light-headedness, and breathlessness. Upon a second appointment, she was diagnosed with “a calf sprain, long-Covid, and anxiety." According to Chesterton's mother, Emily was never examined during that appointment. She ultimately died of a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot in her left leg. Good Morning Britain / ITV / Via youtube.com

2.Last summer, a man in Oregon, Michael Meyden, was accused of drugging three 12-year-old girls who were staying over at his house for a sleepover with Meyden's daughter.

Meyden allegedly spiked smoothies with Benzodiazepines (a drug that can cause sedation and hypnosis), and served them to his daughter and her friends before bedtime. Two of the friends drank the smoothies, while a third tried a little, but stopped because she didn't like the taste. That girl said she "pretended to be asleep" and told authorities that Meyden started "testing" to see if one of the other girls was asleep. When Meyden left for a moment, the girl called and texted her mom and several other friends. One of those other friend's mom was first to respond and went to the house. The girl then told Meyden she had a family emergency and had to leave. When the girl got home, she woke her parents, told them what happened and her parents contacted the other two girls' parents who then went to pick up their daughters. All three girls tested positive for benzodiazepine at the hospital later that morning. Meyden's' wife divorced him just weeks after the incident and he was indicted on multiple charges earlier this year. KPTV FOX 12 Oregon / Via youtube.com

3.An 81-year-old woman in Brazil discovered she had a 56-year-old calcified fetus in her body that had been causing her stomach pain.

The woman, Daniela Vera, reportedly had stomach pain related to a urinary tract infection. After going to a doctor for the pain, that's when the discovery was made. According to reports, doctors were able to remove the calcified fetus successfully. However, Vera died only a day later from an infection following the surgery. (Note: the image above is not of the actual calcified fetus.) September15 / Getty Images

See video footage of the x-ray here:

4.In October 2023, a doctor died at Disney World from a severe food allergy after dining at one of the theme park's restaurants, despite making her dairy and nut allergies known to the staff.

The New York physician, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, was on vacation with her family in Disney World dining at the Raglan Road Irish Pub. A waiter there "guaranteed" Tangsuan that certain foods could be made allergen-free and confirmed this "several more times." According to a lawsuit, "Tangsuan ordered vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings, and a vegan shepherd's pie." Not long after dining at the restaurant, Tangsuan began "having severe difficulty breathing, collapsed to the floor, and 911 was called. Despite self-administering an EpiPen, Tangsuan died from anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system." Tangsuan's husband is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, part of Florida's Wrongful Death Act, in addition to mental pain and suffering, loss of income and funeral expenses. NBC New York / Via youtube.com

5.In 2019, a 71-year-old man in Sydney, Australia died after being trapped in a service stairwell of a large shopping center for three weeks.

The man, Bernard Gore, was on vacation with his wife (visiting one of their children) and they had planned to meet outside a shop. CCTV footage showed Gore entering the shopping center and fire stairs, but nothing beyond that. His body was eventually found by a maintenance person at the bottom of the stairwell he had entered. According to his family members, at the time, Gore had been taking medication for hypertension and also had early-onset dementia. 7NEWS Australia / Via youtube.com

6.In 2006, a woman died at Yellowstone National Park after accidentally falling into a 178-degree, 10-foot-deep hot spring. The woman, Sara Hulphers, had been walking at nighttime with friends (who also feel into the hot spring, and ended up in critical condition) after they'd been out swimming.

According to ABC News, "Hulphers had third-degree burns over her entire body. Tyler Montague, 18, had second- and third-degree burns over 97 percent of his body, and Lance Buchi, 18, had third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body." George Rose / Getty Images

7.These images of SEA LICE inside of an infected crab:

Person in gloves holding a cracked open crab over a bin

Gloved hands hold a crab with barnacles on its shell

Friendliest Catch / Via tiktok.com

Watch the actual video here (if you've got a strong stomach):

8.Back in 2017, a ride at the Ohio State Fair collapsed killing one person and injuring seven others. The ride, called "The Fire Ball," consisted of six rows of seats that spun around 40 feet up in the air as the entire thing moved like a pendulum. According to witnesses, when the ride collapsed, people "flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete."

According to CNN, the ride manufacturer said the accident was caused by "excessive corrosion." KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA / Via youtube.com

9.The story of Bertha Boronda, a woman who cut off her husband's penis with his own straight razor in 1907.

According to the tale, Bertha believed her husband, Frank, had been "stepping out" on her, having disappeared for weeks at a time. After a night at the theater, and telling Bertha he thought he might be "rea-arrested for vote buying," they went home and after Frank fell asleep, that's when the deed was done. Bertha apparently then put on a disguise, dressed as a man, and ran off but was found by police only a few hours later. She later claimed she "blacked out," and didn't remember the incident. In court, she was found guilty of "mayhem," and sentenced to five years at San Quentin. Trenchcoates / Getty Images

10.The Heaven's Gate cult website is still up and running to this day:

Founded in the 1970s by Bonnie Nettles and Marshall Applewhite, Heaven's Gate is most known for the March 26, 1997 discovery by police of 39 members after a mass suicide in a San Diego mansion. They were found wearing Nike Decades shoes (which were discontinued as a result), identical black shirts and sweat pants, and their bodies covered by a square purple cloth. The discovery was highly televised at the time and dominated news headlines for weeks. heavensgate.com

11.In 1876, a disturbing and inexplicable event happened that is now referred to as the "Great Kentucky Meat Shower," which was exactly what it sounds like. On March 3, 1876, "large hunks of flesh fell from the sky over Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky."

The exact type of meat was never identified (with one man believing it wasn't meat at all, but a "gelatinous bacteria"). While several explanations have popped up over the years, including projectile vulture vomit, no definitive explanation has ever been found. Karen Murray / Getty Images

12.In March, a man visiting Las Vegas was reportedly stung on his "private parts" by a scorpion...IN HIS HOTEL ROOM at the Venetian.

The man, Michael Farchi, said he was standing at the Venetian's Palazzo Tower when he was bitten multiple times by the scorpion while sleeping. He said, "he immediately reached under the covers to discover the scorpion and notified the hotel staff. He went to the hospital." In response, the Venetian gave this statement: To preserve the privacy of our guests, we're unable to comment on this incident. The resort has protocols for all incidents and we can confirm they were followed in this incident. ABC7 / Via youtube.com

13.These images of, like, a million SPIDERS in Bali:

Numerous spiders on a web with text overlay about unedited footage of viral spiders in Bali

graces__adventures / Via tiktok.com, graces__adventuresGraces Adventures·3-6 / Via tiktok.com

Watch the entire icky video here:

graces__adventures / Via tiktok.com

14.Earlier this year, "multiple" Kansas City Chiefs fans had to have AMPUTATIONS due to frostbite after attending one of the coldest NFL games ever.

According to People, "A Missouri hospital has reportedly performed amputations on a dozen people who suffered frostbite during the January cold spell — including a few Kansas City Chiefs fans who attended the Jan. 13 Dolphins game, where temperatures inside Arrowhead Stadium dipped below zero." The majority of amputations involved fingers and toes. FOX4 News Kansas City / Via youtube.com

15.It was recently reported that almost 10 times as many people have been affected by "9/11 certified cancer," than died in the attacks on that day.

According to 9/11 responder advocate John Feal, "There's now over 27,000 certified people with 9/11-certified cancer." For comparison, almost 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. It is believed that deaths from 9/11 diseases will soon outnumber those 3,000 deaths. Ron Agam / Getty Images

16.In March, nine people, almost all children, died, (and 78 others hospitalized) after eating sea turtle meat in Zanzibar.

According to NBC News, "Eight children and an adult died and 78 other people were hospitalized after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago." And, apparently, this is not an uncommon occurrence. It was reported that back in November 2021, seven people (including a 3-year-old) also died in Pemba after eating sea turtle meat. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

17.The size of this fish, which is apparently a sturgeon, that will probably give you a taste of megalophobia:

A beluga whale swimming near a beach with mountains in the background

Whale swimming in water with mountainous backdrop

Complete-Ice-8651 / Via reddit.com

Watch the full video here:

Complete-Ice-8651 / Via reddit.com

18.Recently, a man in Wasco, California was accused of stealing a human leg from a train crash site and then eating it.

A worker who saw the incident told local ABC News, "I'm not sure from where, but he walked this way and he was waving a person's leg. And he started chewing on it over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything." The man, Rosendo Tellez, was charged with the two charges of removal of human remains other than a cemetery, destroying evidence, and obstructing or resisting a peace officer. KGET / Via youtube.com

19.Just a few weeks ago, someone allegedly spread ashes on the Rise of the Resistance ride at Disneyland. In a photo (which has since been deleted) on Reddit, but can be seen on X, you can see large sweeps of grey dust (presumably the ash of the human remains) all across the ride with track marks from the ride's vehicles having gone through it.

Disney has not (and probably never will) released a statement about the incident. Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

20.In 2022, a 15-year-old girl, Savannah Graziano, was abducted by her father and then subsequently shot and killed by law enforcement as she was (following instructions) walking towards them on the highway near Hesperia in California.

Earlier, Savannah's mother, Tracy Martinez, had been shot to death near her home in Fontana and the girl had been declared missing. Her father, Anthony Graziano, had been named the main suspect. After his truck had been spotted, with Anthony and Savannah inside, a 70-mile car chase pursuit ensued. In a recently released video, Savannah can be seen exiting the vehicle, and then following instructions to "come here" and "walk" before other officers begin to shoot her fatally. Prior to the release of the video, Sheriff Shannon Dicus had said that "a person believed to be Savannah had gotten out of the passenger side of the vehicle wearing tactical gear and that evidence suggested she was a 'participant in shooting at our deputies.'" However, the release of the video proved that was not true. Despite receiving medical aid, Savannah died at a hospital from her injuries. Her father also died at the scene. KTLA 5 / Via youtube.com

21.A building, Poe Hall, on North Carolina State University's campus was recently linked to over 150 cancer cases.

According to USA Today, "North Carolina State University alumni who attended classes at Poe Hall may have been exposed to a possible carcinogen as reported cancer cases among the former students have risen to 150. Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were detected in building materials in October or November 2023." Poe Hall is currently closed and undergoing renovations. NBC News / Via youtube.com

22.Last week, a 20-year-old man, Levion Parker, reportedly jumped off of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, in front of his family, while drunk.

According to the Daily Beast, "The tragedy unfolded around 4 a.m. on April 4, on the 11th deck of the massive Liberty of the Seas cruise liner. Witnesses told the Post last week that Levion was hanging out in a hot tub with his brother when he was approached by his dad, who appeared angry that he’d been drinking. After what he perceived as being an argument, the witness Bryan Sims told the Post he heard Levion tell his dad, 'I’ll fix this right now.' Moments later, he jumped into the dark ocean below." Levion's father, Francel Parker, has since stated that his son was not suicidal, and is hoping his son is still alive. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

23.Finally, in February, a man in Texas was accused of "putting antiques up his kilt-covered butt," and then putting them back on the shelves.