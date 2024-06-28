Image released of suspect after Pride flags vandalised in Newham

Do you know this person? (via Metropolitan Police)

Detectives have released an image of a person they are trying to trace after three Pride flags were painted over in east London.

Red paint was daubed over a large Pride flag painted on the pavement outside Forest Gate railway station in Woodgrange Road early on Sunday.

Newham Council repainted the flag - which was in place to mark Pride Month - but a further report was made on Wednesday regarding criminal damage to two other flags at the same location.

Scotland Yard is investigating the incidents, which it says are being treated as “homophobic hate crimes”.

All three flags were damaged with red paint.

A pride flag on the pavement outside Forest Gate railway station was painted over (Supplied)

Detective Inspector James Rush, who is leading the investigation, said on Friday: “We believe that the same person committed these offences, which we now know took place at between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday, June 23 and at about the same time on Wednesday, June 26.

“As our investigation continues at pace, we have today issued an image of a person we would like to speak to in connection with the offences. The image was captured on Wednesday, June 26.

“While the person’s face is covered, we hope that someone who lives or works in the area may recognise the individual from their distinctive clothing.

“If you think you may recognise the person shown in the image – maybe they are a customer at your shop, or live nearby – I would urge you to contact my team.

“I understand providing information to police can be intimidating, but I can reassure the public that any information provided will be handled sensitively. If you would rather provide information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

LGBT campaigner Reece Jackson previously called the hate shown during Pride Month “deeply troubling”. He said the flags initiative, supported by the council, had been “a significant step toward inclusivity and representation”.

Regarding the vandalism, he added: “Our community is deeply hurt and angered by these actions, and we are calling for greater support and vigilance to ensure that such hateful acts do not continue.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.met.police.uk, quoting reference 2433/23Jun. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.