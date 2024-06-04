Impaired charge laid after crash on highway

A 68-year-old Rosslyn woman was charged with impaired driving early Sunday morning after a sport utility vehicle crashed in Neebing.

Provincial police said the SUV was the only vehicle involved in the collision when officers went to the scene on Highway 61 around 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the impaired driving offence, Janet Slipetz was charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, a provincial news release said on Monday.

Slipetz is to appear in Thunder Bay court on July 17, the news release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.



Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal