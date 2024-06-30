Incumbent Ghazouani on course to win Mauritania's presidential elections

Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani held a comfortable lead in the West African nation’s presidential elections, electoral commission polls showed Sunday, with at least 90 percent of the votes counted.

Mauritanians voted Saturday to choose between seven candidates vying to lead the sprawling nation, which has largely withstood the tide of jihadism in the region and is set to become a gas producer.

With 90 percent of the votes counted by Sunday afternoon, national election commission Ceni forecast that former general Ghazouani would garner more than 55 percent of votes cast.

That would allow him to comfortably see off rival and human rights campaigner Biram Dah Abeid, who Ceni predicted would win 22 percent of the vote.

Abeid said on Sunday that he would not recognise the results of "Ghazouani's Ceni".

"We will only recognise our own results, and therefore we will take to the streets" to refuse the electoral commission count, he said, although he insisted their response would be "peaceful".

Ghazouani's other main rival, leader of the Islamist Tewassoul party, Hamadi Ould Sid' El Moctar, was currently counted as holding 13 percent of the vote.

