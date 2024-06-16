Indy non-profit empowering minority entrepreneurs
STORY: Boeing has found more quality problems on its jets. Reuters sources say the issues this time concern its 787 widebody planes. They say the aerospace giant has found hundreds of incorrectly tightened fasteners on some undelivered aircraft. The sources say the problem was discovered at plant in South Carolina, with the fasteners found to have been tightened from the wrong end. There is no immediate concern about flight safety, but one source says Boeing is trying to understand how the problem arose - and how much work it must do to remedy the issue.The company confirmed the checks to Reuters, and said there would be no impact on deliveries. Even so, it’s another concern for investors after a series of quality control issues at the company. Some of its big-selling 737 MAX jets were grounded for a time earlier this year after a midair blowout on one of the planes. The Federal Aviation Administration has blocked a plan to raise output of the model, while Boeing takes steps to ensure manufacturing quality. Regulators said they were aware of the new concerns regarding the 787, and would work with the company to determine appropriate action. Boeing shares are down around 30% this year amid all the problems.
It should have been a matchup for the ages. In the red corner, a disgraced former elected official who is currently facing criminal charges and a $148 million ruling against him in a defamation case. In the blue corner, the son of a sitting American president who’s just made history by being found guilty for lying about his illegal drug use when buying a gun.But the head-to-head battle of two of the most ignominious figures in American political life is no longer happening. Hunter Biden has agre
Wells Fargo has fired a number of workers, after reviewing claims of fake keyboard activity.
High costs aren’t helping.
History was made in Canada, as the country's first commercial electric flight took off from Vancouver Island. As Catherine Urquhart reports, a lucky flight school student got the opportunity of a lifetime.
China's top memory chip maker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC), is seeing a surge in demand for its flash memory chips, which have become a top choice for local clients, particularly those working in government and military-related projects, as Beijing strives to cut reliance on foreign semiconductor products. Demand for locally manufactured components, from graphics processing units to flash memory chips, has been surging, as China embarks on an ambitious drive to expand computin
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
Europe's pork industry faces a "nightmare scenario" of lower prices and falling profitability if China restricts imports from the region, industry executives and analysts said on Friday. China imported $6 billion worth of pork, including offal, in 2023 and more than half came from the EU, Chinese customs data showed. Ending those orders would result in a huge loss of business for Europe's meat industry.
For an average single person planning to stop working at 64, a $1.2 million 401(k) account and $2,800 Social Security benefit could provide enough income to make ends meet during retirement. Widely used guidelines suggest your annual income may be around $81,600, which may or may not be more than your annual expenses. Much depends […] The post I’m 64 With $1.2 Million in a 401(k) and $2,800 Social Security Benefit. What’s My Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
The old adage that it "takes money to make money" doesn't resonate as it used to, thanks to online business ideas that don't require startup costs. As long as you have a computer and an internet...
Although sticking with the same job or employer for decades creates a sense of stability and security, it often comes at a cost. See also: 6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra...
The European Union's proposed import tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) will do little to keep Chinese brands at Europe's gate, as the most innovative and cost-effective assemblers like BYD can overcome any hurdle, analysts said. "The tariffs will only affect Chinese brands' exports to Europe in the near term," said Guotai Junan Securities analyst Wu Xiaofei. That is a relief for an industry that had been awaiting the EU's nine-month anti-subsidy investigation, which culminated this week in puni
Proper planning is crucial if you want to retire wealthy. Here are some common mistakes you’ll want to avoid, as they can seriously deter your plans.
Airlines operating at Birmingham Airport told holidaymakers to arrive early on Friday, June 14, as passengers were facing hours-long lines caused by confusion over luggage liquid regulations.Footage captured at the airport on Friday morning by Russell White shows long lines stretching outside the terminal building.“Carnage at Birmingham airport, 3 lanes of queuing at 4 am,” White wrote on X.According to the Birmingham Mail, a “new Government directive was issued nationwide across all ports from last Sunday with a late change restricting passengers to 100 ml in liquids, gels and pastes and hand-luggage. That limit was already in place at Birmingham Airport but the restriction was said to be hampering the venue’s ability to use new security machines, which were set up to cater for larger amounts.”The paper said a “larger liquid check facility” would be in place from next week. Credit: Russell White via Storyful
A Quebec judge has dismissed a $2.5-million class action settlement on behalf of Dollarama customers who purchased products subject to an eco fee.The proposed settlement was reached on Feb. 21 and was subject to court approval. The judge dismissed the settlement on April 17, according to a website dedicated to the class action.Law firm LPC Avocats informed class members of the decision in a letter on Friday.That means members of the class won't receive gift cards or any other compensation that t
I’m 50 and my husband is 57. We paid off all debts and have $1 million in our 401(k) and IRA. We also own $1 million in rental properties that give us a $5,000 net profit monthly. We hope to keep the rental homes for another 15 years for income. We have $200,000 in savings […] The post Ask an Advisor: We Have $1.45M Saved, Plus $1M in Rental Properties That Make Us $5K Per Month. Can We Retire in 5 Years? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
“The pensions have had more than a decade to deal with the issue of fossil fuel divestment, but they have failed to act.”
A judge has ordered the removal of guests the homeowner claims refused to leave after their long-term rental agreement expired.
How to pick the freshest corn and the best way to store it so that it stays sweet.
Matan Gans accepted a remote job at Coinbase over moving for Google, but then the offer got rescinded. Months later, he also got laid off from Amazon.