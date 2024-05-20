Infected blood scandal LIVE: Inquiry report into worst NHS treatment disaster is published

The government is expected to apologise on Monday as an inquiry published its final report into the UK’s infected blood scandal.

Tens of thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis after being given contaminated blood and blood products from the 1970s to early 1990s.

An estimated 3,000 people are believed to have died and many others were left with lifelong illnesses in the scandal, widely seen as the deadliest disaster in the history of the NHS.

The inquiry published its findings at 12.30pm after campaigners fought for decades to bring official failings to light and secure government compensation.

Over the past four years the inquiry has reviewed evidence from more than 5,000 witnesses and more than 100,000 documents.

The government is expected to pay compensation of about £10billion in all to victims, although details are not expected until Tuesday.

Des Collins, a lawyer representing 1,500 of the victims, called the report’s publication a “day of truth.”

“They have spent years bravely telling their stories, campaigning and spurring collective action in order to get to this point. For some, it has been 40 years since their lives were forever blighted or loved ones were lost in cruel circumstances,” he said. “Several thousands, sadly, have not lived to see this day.”

Blood scandal was a 'catalogue of failures'

12:33 , Jacob Phillips

The just-published 2,527-page report documents a "catalogue of failures" which had "catastrophic" consequences, not only among people infected with contaminated blood and blood products, but also their loved ones.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses while they were receiving NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s, in a disaster described by inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff as a "calamity".

Sir Brian said "the scale of what happened is horrifying", with more than 3,000 people dead as a result and survivors battling for decades to uncover the truth.

"Lord Winston famously called these events 'the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS'. I have to report that it could largely, though not entirely, have been avoided," his report states.

It highlights how "the truth has been hidden for decades" and there was evidence of Department of Health documents being "marked" for destruction in 1993.

Blood scandal was covered up and could largely have been avoided, inquiry finds

12:31 , Jacob Phillips

The infected blood scandal "could largely have been avoided" and there was a "pervasive" cover-up to hide the truth, an inquiry into the biggest treatment disaster in the NHS has concluded.

Deliberate attempts were made to conceal the disaster, including evidence of Whitehall officials destroying documents, the Infected Blood Inquiry found.

Patients were knowingly exposed to unacceptable risks of infection, the probe found.

Infected blood victim told daughter to 'keep fighting for justice'

12:18 , Jacob Phillips

A London woman who says her father contracted Hepatitis C after a blood transfusion has called for the Government to “take responsibility” for the scandal.

Reverend Clifford Samuels, from Hackney, is thought to have caught the disease during an operation to remove a stomach ulcer at the Prince of Wales hospital in Tottenham in the 1970s. He died aged 75 in 2019 after suffering from the virus unknowingly for decades.

Rev Samuels’ family is currently pursuing compensation, however, the NHS says that it has lost the medical records that contain notes on his operation. The Prince of Wales closed in 1993.

(Handout)

British Red Cross offers victims support

12:14 , Jacob Phillips

The British Red Cross has said it will continue to be there for those affected by the infected blood scandal.

In a statement, Lisa Hollins, executive director of UK operations at the British Red Cross, said:

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy as the Infected Blood Inquiry publishes its report."

“Our teams have been on hand throughout the Inquiry to offer people a safe, supportive space to talk about their feelings and experiences.

“This has made it possible for some people to voice things they haven’t been able to talk about anywhere else. Many had lived for years in secrecy and distress before calling us.

“The British Red Cross is there to support people in crisis and we will continue to be there for those affected as long as we are needed.”