Injured orphan heads to Egypt for much-needed medical care

Reuters

Cuban Roman Catholics held public processions across the Communist-run country on Friday to mark Good Friday, but there was at least one exception in Havana where 150 of the faithful were relegated to the church parking lot. Father Lester Zayas Diaz, 45, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish of Vedado, told Reuters the government denied his parish permission to hold the Holy Burial procession off church grounds to punish him for speaking openly in his often-fiery sermons, live streamed on Facebook, about hardships Cubans face. “It is not possible today to introduce Jesus Christ without introducing to him a people who are having a hard time,” he said.