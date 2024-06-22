“Ink Master” Star Ryan Hadley Dead at 46 of Cancer: ‘A Legend Forever’

The tattoo artist died of seminoma cancer that spread to his lungs and liver

Spike Ryan Hadley

Ink Master star Ryan Hadley has died after he was diagnosed with seminoma cancer. He was 46.

Hadley’s family announced the tattoo artist died on Thursday, June 20, in an Instagram post to his profile the next day. He was known for his time on season 6 of the Paramount Network (formerly Spike) reality competition series Ink Master.

“Ryan left this world last night surrounded by loved ones,” the announcement began. “While his life was cut short, in that time he left a legacy behind in both the art and tattoo world. He loved his many fans, his friends and clients, and most of all his children.”

“He’ll be missed and always remembered. A legend forever. #rip #f---cancer,” concluded the message.

The photo shared was of Hadley grinning ear to ear while he tattooed a customer’s arm. “Forever a Legend RIP," read text overlaid on the picture.

Hadley first revealed in December 2023 that he was diagnosed with seminoma cancer —which is a malignant germ cell tumor that is typically found in the testicle, per the National Library of Medicine.

At the time, Hadley explained that the seminoma cancer “came from testicular cancer and is a very fast moving cancer cell that seems to make tumors wherever it goes to.” He explained that he was undergoing “approximately 122 hours” of chemotherapy, which would entail one week of treatment and two weeks without.

When he announced his diagnosis, he shared a GoFundMe page to assist his family as he took time off of work to undergo treatment.

In April, Hadley announced via Instagram that the chemotherapy “wasn’t a success at all.” He explained that the “non-treatable” cancer spread to his liver and lungs.

“I may be around for another week or maybe another 3 months, either way it tears me apart that I’m leaving my children behind. Death doesn’t scare me in any way.. it’s the fact of abandonment with my kids is what pisses me off and there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ll keep everyone updated to a certain point in all this. I’ll be signing off very soon forever,” he wrote.

Hadley’s family thanked followers for their support on June 18 via Instagram and announced they were taking donations “to help pay for end-of-life expenses.”



