Inmates injured at Miami’s federal prison after fight, according to officials

Two inmates were rushed to the hospital from Miami’s federal prison after an “altercation” on Saturday afternoon, fire rescue said.

Around 12:20 p.m., two inmates got into an “altercation” at the Miami Federal Correctional Institution which resulted in injuries to both, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. They were taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear how specifically the inmates were injured or what the altercation entailed.

The federal institution is a low-security prison that holds non-violent offenders. FCI Miami did not immediately respond to requests for information on the incident.

This is a developing story.