Inmates injured at Miami’s federal prison after fight, according to officials

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

Two inmates were rushed to the hospital from Miami’s federal prison after an “altercation” on Saturday afternoon, fire rescue said.

Around 12:20 p.m., two inmates got into an “altercation” at the Miami Federal Correctional Institution which resulted in injuries to both, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. They were taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear how specifically the inmates were injured or what the altercation entailed.

The federal institution is a low-security prison that holds non-violent offenders. FCI Miami did not immediately respond to requests for information on the incident.

This is a developing story.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • CNN’s Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for claim about trial judge: ‘That’s not true’

    CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…

  • Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li found guilty of murder, attempted murder after 2021 botched ambush in Stoney Creek

    A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner, Jordyn Romano, in 2021. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano's friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug. "Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out. Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents st

  • Some Victims of Ind. Serial Killer Are ID'd, But Officials Face Stiff Challenge: 10,000 Bone Fragments in His Yard

    Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Passenger assaulted flight attendant who helped nurse try to give him Narcan, feds say

    The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.

  • Man convicted of murder in death of Washington state police officer shot by deputy

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was found guilty of murder Friday for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff's deputy. A Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura of Yakima on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police, all in connection with the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was acquitted of other charges inclu

  • Passenger involved in fatal 401 crash faces robbery charges

    The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c

  • Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs, company says

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.

  • Man accused of stomping on gosling facing animal cruelty charge

    A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with

  • No jail time for man who assaulted teenager outside Mary Brown's

    A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded

  • Venice canals attack victim reportedly removed from life support

    A victim of recent attacks in the Venice canals was removed from life support, according to a KTLA-TV report and an online fundraising page for the woman.

  • How will the Trump hush money trial end?

    Previewing the upcoming closing arguments, former prosecutor Elie Honig posits, “Michael Cohen’s not even the star witness in this case. The star witness in this case are the documents.” But Defense Attorney William J. Brennan counters, “You have two lawyers on that jury. They’re not going to just do a knee-jerk. So I think there’s a strong likelihood of a of a mistrial through a hung jury.”

  • The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer

    The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.

  • Police search Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect's home on Long Island for 5th straight day

    MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators in the New York City suburbs continue to scour the home of a Manhattan architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings.

  • 'Crime of vengeance': Saskatchewan RCMP say witnesses key to solving brutal slaying

    Mounties suspected Tiki Laverdiere was dead before her burned, bludgeoned body was found wrapped in a carpet under rocks in a Saskatchewan pond in the summer of 2019.

  • Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother committed more than a million dollars in fraud in recent months, stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture, documents released Friday allege.

  • Nicki Minaj Is Released Hours After Recording Her Arrest in Amsterdam for Allegedly ‘Carrying Drugs’

    The rapper was on her way to Manchester, England, for the next show of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she filmed the incident

  • Manhattan DA's office won't be punished for document dump that delayed start of Trump criminal trial

    NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors won't be penalized for a last-minute document dump that caused former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial to start later than scheduled, a judge ruled Thursday.

  • A British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal

    LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has lost her bid to appeal. Lucy Letby, 34, had asked for permission to challenge the verdict after she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year. A three-judge panel of Britain's Court of Appeal heard the case in April and released its decision on Friday. “Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all asso