Inside Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in the south of France

David Beckham reportedly pulled out all the stops for wife Victoria’s 50th birthday by whisking her away to the south of France on a private jet.

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer and her husband are then said to have taken a chauffeur-driven car to £200-a-head restaurant in Saint-Paul de Vence on the French Riviera, believed to be the famous La Colombe d'Or.

The posh eatery, which is a favourite of the Beckhams, is located in St Paul de Vence and frequently attracts A-list clientele, especially during the Cannes Film Festival.

It is steeped in history as a restaurant where impoverished artists used to give paintings for food. The works of Yves Klein, Leger, Picasso and Cezanne, worth millions, still adorn the walls.

It wouldn’t be right to mark such a milestone without their nearest and dearest, and, according to reports, they were joined by their four children along with Victoria's parents Jackie and Tony, and were later flown back to Luton Airport.

A source told The Sun: “David chose somewhere incredibly remote.

“Victoria had an amazing fine wine-fuelled afternoon, soaking up the rays al fresco, overlooking the Med and enjoying her favourite white fish.”

Although Victoria officially celebrated her milestone birthday on Wednesday, the celebrations are far from over as she is set to throw a bash at a private members' club in London on Saturday.

Around 40 family and friends are expected to join her, including former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B and Emma Bunton along with other close pals including Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.