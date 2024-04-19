Inter Miami takes on Nashville in non-conference play

Nashville SC (1-2-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-2-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Inter Miami CF -227, Nashville SC +552, Draw +339; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami and Nashville hit the pitch in non-conference action.

Miami is 2-1-2 at home. Luis Suarez leads the highest-scoring team in MLS action with six goals. Miami has a league-leading 18 goals.

Nashville is 0-1-1 on the road. Nashville has scored eight goals while conceding 13 for a -5 goal differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez has six goals and three assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has four goals and two assists.

Sam Surridge has scored two goals for Nashville. Teal Bunbury has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Miami: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Nashville: Averaging 1.1 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Federico Redondo Solari (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Robert Thomas Taylor (injured), Sergey Krivtsov (injured).

Nashville: Randall Leal (injured), Shaquell Moore (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press