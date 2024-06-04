Daily Briefing: Invoking section 212(f)

President Joe Biden will enact a condition to close the U.S.-Mexico border when more than 2,500 migrants enter the country between legal ports of entry. Michigan has become ground zero for the bird flu. Why the race for election commission seats in Nevada matters.

Biden to sign border executive order

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Tuesday authorizing the U.S. to turn away migrants who enter the country without legal permission when the number of crossings reaches a specific threshold.

Biden plans to invoke section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to carry out the action. Former President Donald Trump relied on the same section of the immigration act when he introduced restrictions during his presidency.

How bird flu is taking Michigan

Michigan has more dairy cattle herds known to be infected with avian influenza than any other state in the U.S., with 24 outbreaks in 10 counties as of Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It now also has two farmworkers with confirmed bird flu infections – transmitted to them by close contact with sick cows. Here's what the state is doing in response.

More news to know now

White House denies 'gaps' between U.S. and Israel

President Joe Biden is pushing for an Israeli-proposed cease-fire and hostage release plan, the White House said Monday as it denied there are any "gaps" between what he outlined and what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government put forward. The disagreement appears to stem from Israel's insistence that its war with Hamas can not end until it has fully destroyed Hamas' military and civil governance capabilities and Biden's assertion that the Israeli military has already devastated Hamas. Read more

Opening statements to begin in Hunter Biden's felony gun case

Opening statements will begin on Tuesday in Hunter Biden's felony gun trial after after a pool of dozens of potential jurors spent the day answering questions about whether they could remain impartial during the high-profile case. The first witness expected to provide testimony on Tuesday is an FBI agent who was responsible for investigating the case. Read more

First Lady Jill Biden enters the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building before jury selection begins in her son Hunter Biden’s trial for federal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Why two Reno-area races matter

Perhaps the most significant race for the future of Nevada’s elections is the June 11 Republican primary for Washoe County’s District 4 commissioner race, a Republican-leaning district where four candidates are vying to unseat an embattled incumbent. If the insurgent Republicans pick up seats in June or the November election, they could have a majority that votes against certifying election results in a battleground state President Joe Biden won by only five points in 2020. Read more

Photo of the day: An intense Sky-Fever match-up

The first WNBA matchup between rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese was memorable for both, but not for the best of reasons. Clark was the recipient of a hard foul, when Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter blindsided and shoulder-checked her from behind on an inbounds play. Meanwhile, Reese did not make herself available after the game to reporters, for which she received a $1,000 fine. Read more

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives toward the hoop during a game against the Chicago Sky.

