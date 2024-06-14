Iran installing and starting cascades of advanced centrifuges as tensions high over nuclear program

Jon Gambrell
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has started up new cascades of advanced centrifuges and plans to install others in the coming weeks after facing criticism over its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic watchdog said Friday. The U.S. called the moves “nuclear escalations.”

Spinning up new centrifuges further advances Iran's nuclear program, which already enriches uranium at near-weapons-grade levels and boasts a stockpile enough for several nuclear bombs if it chose to pursue them. However, the acknowledgement from the International Atomic Energy Agency did not include any suggestion Iran planned to go to higher enrichment levels amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West as the Israel-Hamas war rages in the Gaza Strip.

The IAEA said its inspectors verified Monday that Iran had begun feeding uranium into three cascades of advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility. Cascades are a group of centrifuges that spin uranium gas together to more quickly enrich the uranium.

So far, Iran has been enriching uranium in those cascades up to 2% purity. Iran already enriches uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Iran also plans to install 18 cascades of IR-2m centrifuges at Natanz and eight cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at its Fordo nuclear site. Each of these classes of centrifuges enrich uranium faster than Iran's baseline IR-1 centrifuges, which remain the workhorse of the country's atomic program.

Tehran did not immediately acknowledge the decision. However, it comes after Iran threatened to take action following a vote earlier this month at the IAEA's Board of Governors that censured Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the agency.

The decision immediately drew criticism from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

“Iran aims to continue expanding its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose,” Miller said in a statement. “These planned actions further undermine Iran’s claims to the contrary. If Iran implements these plans, we will respond accordingly.”

Miller did not elaborate on what steps the U.S. and its allies might take. However, Iran already faces grinding economic sanctions from Washington and others that have deeply cut into its economy and sent its rial currency tumbling over recent years.

Ali Shamkhani, a former top security official within Iran's theocracy who still advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote on the social platform X that Tehran remains committed to nuclear safeguards though it “won't bow to pressure.”

“The U.S. and some Western countries would dismantle Iran's nuclear industry if they could,” Shamkhani wrote.

Since the collapse of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers following the U.S.' unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018, it has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels. U.S. intelligence agencies and others assess that Iran has yet to begin a weapons program.

Iran, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, has pledged to allow the IAEA to visit its atomic sites to ensure its program is peaceful. Tehran also agreed to additional oversight from the IAEA as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. However, for years it has curtailed inspectors' access to sites while also not fully answering questions about other sites where nuclear material has been found in the past.

The IAEA's director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited Iran in May in an effort to boost inspections, but there hasn't been any major public change in Iran's stance.

All this comes as the Islamic Republic also appears to be trying to contain the risk it faces from the U.S. after launching an unprecedented attack on Israel. The assault — a response to a suspected Israeli strike on April 1 which killed two Guard generals and others in Damascus, Syria — has pushed a yearslong shadow war between Israel and Iran out into the open.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Iran expanding enrichment capacity after IAEA resolution, diplomats say

    Iran is responding to last week's U.N. nuclear watchdog board resolution against it by expanding its uranium-enrichment capacity at two underground sites, but the escalation is not as big as many had feared, diplomats said on Wednesday. Iran bristles at such resolutions by the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, and it reacted to the previous one 18 months earlier by enriching to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at a second site and announcing a large expansion of its enrichment programme. This time it plans to install more cascades, or clusters, of centrifuges, the machines that enrich uranium, at both its underground enrichment sites, five diplomats said.

  • G7 warns Iran over continuing nuclear programme escalation

    The Group of Seven leaders warned Iran on Friday against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia, according to a draft communique. "We urge Tehran to cease and reverse nuclear escalations, and stop the continuing uranium enrichment activities that have no credible civilian justifications," the statement seen by Reuters said. Iran has rapidly installed extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun setting up others, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report said on Thursday.

  • Freed hostage from Gaza needs 'time to heal', loved ones say

    STORY: :: The mother of Andrey Kozlov, a hostage freed fromGaza, says she's the 'happiest' she's ever been:: June 11, 2024:: Evgeniia Kozlova, Mother of Andrey Kozlov"For a few minutes I probably didn't know how to react. But then I started laughing. And I've been laughing all the time ever since. I'm absolutely happy. When I see a familiar person that I have met when we were rescuing Andrey, that I met at the rallies, the parents, our officers, I start laughing, hugging people, because probably the happiness that I feel now, I have never felt in my life.":: Jennifer Master, Andrey Kozlov's girlfriend"He is smiling right now also, but he is very emotional. He is broken, and he needs time to heal and to fix his mind. He doesn't know what to decide, like, it's hard for him to make decisions, and the first night he also whispered, he talked to me like this (WHISPERING), he whispered. And I always say, and I always tell him, 'Andrey talk like this, you can talk, talk'."Andrey Kozlov, 27, was rescued along with 21-year-old Almog Meir Jan and 40-year-old Shlomi Ziv by Israeli special forces who raided the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday in an operation Israeli officials said took weeks of planning and preparation.Another Israeli hostage, 26-year-old Noa Argamani, was rescued from a nearby building during the same operation, which ended in a dramatic raid during which more than 200 Palestinians were killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

  • Rescued hostage's 1st contact was IDF soldiers dressed as Palestinian women, girlfriend says

    As the secretive Israeli rescue operation began at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Gaza, hostage Andrey Kozlov first heard the gunfire and wondered whether he was in mortal danger, his girlfriend, Jennifer Master, told ABC News. As intense gunfire rang out, the first Israeli commandos Kozlov saw were dressed like women, Master said, recalling what Kozlov told her upon his return to Israel. The soldiers were wearing “a costume of a woman," she went on, recalling what Kozlov told her upon his return to Israel.

  • Ukrainian military says it downed 7 of 14 missiles, all drones in Russian attack

    The Ukrainian military said on Friday its forces downed seven of 14 missiles and all 17 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks in the west of the country. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure and military objects during the raid, air force spokesperson Illia Yevlash said on national television. The Ukrainian military destroyed 11 aerial targets over the western region of Khmelnytskyi, according to the governor.

  • A 'cloud of suspicion' hangs over Parliament — and no one knows what to do about it

    There is a "cloud of suspicion" hanging over the House of Commons, Conservative MP Gerard Deltell said on Monday.

  • Ukraine summit attracts world leaders but fails to isolate Russia

    ZURICH/KYIV (Reuters) -World leaders will join Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a summit this weekend to explore ways of ending the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, but Russia isn't invited and the event will fall short of Kyiv's aim of isolating Moscow. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada and Japan are among those set to attend the June 15-16 meeting at the Swiss mountaintop resort of Buergenstock. India, which has helped Moscow survive the shock of economic sanctions, is expected to send a delegation.

  • I retired in my 30s with a net worth of $2.5 million over a decade ago. Now, I'm going back to work at 46.

    Sam Dogen retired 12 years ago from his job at Credit Suisse. Now, with two children in school, he's looking to go back to work.

  • Donald Trump's Wild New Debate Claim Has People Saying, Hmm OK

    Critics pounced on the former president's suggestion.

  • Opinion: When world leaders gather for this ‘family photo’ the results can be… awkward

    As world leaders meet in Italy for this year’s G7 summit, Frida Ghitis looks at the history of the traditional ‘family photo’

  • Trump humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene, telling her to ‘be nice’ to Speaker Johnson after her push to oust him

    Ex-president tries to mend fences between warring House Republicans in classic Trump-like way

  • Russians told to mobilise to inflict 'maximum harm' on West in response to sanctions

    One of Russia's top security officials called on Thursday for Russians to mobilise to inflict "maximum harm" on Western societies and infrastructure as payback for increasingly tough sanctions being imposed on Moscow by the U.S. and its allies. The statement by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and Vladimir Putin's predecessor as president, came as the West sharply escalated sanctions on Moscow in efforts to degrade its ability to wage war in Ukraine.

  • Did Donald Trump Jr just break the law during his meeting with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban?

    Exclusive: Experts say the former president’s son may have violated the Logan Act during his visit to Budapest this week, Katie Hawkinson reports

  • Laura Ingraham's Donald Trump Prediction Sends Shudders Across Social Media

    Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality's commentary.

  • George Conway Predicts Exactly When, Where And Why Support For Trump Will Start To Drop

    The conservative attorney also said the race between Joe Biden and the former president appears to be closer than it is because of one factor.

  • 'Trump too small'. Supreme Court says jab at Trump can't be trademarked

    A lewd insult directed at Donald Trump tested a federal law against trademarks. At issue: can names of living individuals be used without consent?

  • GOP rep: Hunter Biden conviction ‘creates an opening’ for Michelle Obama

    Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House. Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may…

  • Social Media Mocks Trump Adviser's Attempt To Defend His Milwaukee Insult

    After news broke that the former president had called Milwaukee a "horrible city," his adviser Steven Cheung tried to spin the remarks.

  • US submarine pulls into Guantanamo Bay a day after Russian warships arrive in Cuba

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.

  • Liz Cheney rips McConnell over Trump meeting: ‘History will remember the shame’

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) hit Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for meeting with former President Trump alongside the Senate GOP on Thursday. Cheney, who left Congress after losing reelection to her seat in 2022, said the meeting shows McConnell is enabling the former president, whom she called “a danger to our Republic.” “Mitch…