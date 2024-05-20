Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, supreme leader's protégé, dies at 63 in helicopter crash

The Canadian Press
·5 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line protégé of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels and launched a major drone-and-missile attack on Israel, has died. He was 63.

Raisi's sudden death, along with Iran's foreign minister and other officials in the helicopter crash Sunday in northwestern Iran, came as Iran struggles with internal dissent and its relations with the wider world. A cleric first, Raisi once kissed the Quran, the Islamic holy book, before the United Nations and spoke more like a preacher than a statesman when addressing the world.

Raisi, who earlier lost a presidential election to the relatively moderate incumbent Hassan Rouhani in 2017, ended up coming to power four years later in a vote carefully managed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to clear any major opposition candidate.

His arrival came after Rouhani's signature nuclear deal with world powers remained in tatters after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, setting in motion years of renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington.

But while saying he wanted to rejoin the deal, Raisi's new administration instead pushed back against international inspections, in part over an ongoing suspected sabotage campaign carried out by Israel targeting its nuclear program. Talks in Vienna at restoring the accord remained stalled in his government's first months.

“Sanctions are the U.S.’ new way of war with the nations of the world,” Raisi told the United Nations in September 2021.

He added: “The policy of ‘maximum oppression’ is still on. We want nothing more than what is rightfully ours.”

Mass protests swept the country in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who had been detained over allegedly not wearing a hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities. The monthslong security crackdown that followed the demonstrations killed more than 500 people and more than 22,000 others were detained.

In March, a United Nations investigative panel found that Iran was responsible for the “physical violence” that led to Amini’s death.

Then came the 2023 Israel-Hamas war, in which Iranian-backed militias targeted Israel. Tehran launched an extraordinary attack itself on Israel in April, in which hundreds of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles fired. Israel, the U.S. and its allies shot down the projectiles, but it showed just how much the yearslong shadow war between Iran and Israel had boiled.

Khamenei appointed Raisi, a former Iranian attorney general, in 2016 to run the Imam Reza charity foundation, which manages a conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran. It is one of many bonyads, or charitable foundations, fueled by donations or assets seized after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

These foundations offer no public accounting of their spending and answer only to Iran’s supreme leader. The Imam Reza charity, known as “Astan-e Quds-e Razavi” in Farsi, is believed to be one of the biggest. Analysts estimate its worth at tens of billions of dollars as it owns almost half the land in Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city.

At Raisi’s appointment to the foundation, Khamenei called him a “trustworthy person with high-profile experience.” That led to analyst speculation that Khamenei could be grooming Raisi as a possible candidate to be Iran’s third-ever supreme leader, a Shiite cleric who has final say on all state matters and serves as the country’s commander-in-chief.

Though Raisi lost his 2017 campaign, he still garnered nearly 16 million votes. Khamenei installed him as the head of Iran's internationally criticized judiciary, long known for its closed-door trials of human rights activists and those with Western ties. The U.S. Treasury in 2019 sanctioned Raisi “for his administrative oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime and the torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran, including amputations.”

By 2021, Raisi became the dominant figure in the election after a panel under Khamenei disqualified candidates who posed the greatest challenge to his protege. He swept nearly 62% of the 28.9 million votes in that vote, the lowest turnout by percentage in the Islamic Republic’s history. Millions stayed home and others voided ballots.

Raisi was defiant when asked at a news conference after his election about the 1988 executions, which saw sham retrials of political prisoners, militants and others that would become known as “death commissions.”

After Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini accepted a U.N.-brokered cease-fire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, stormed across the Iranian border from Iraq in a surprise attack. Iran blunted their assault.

The trials began around that time, with defendants asked to identify themselves. Those who responded “mujahedeen” were sent to their deaths, while others were questioned about their willingness to “clear minefields for the army of the Islamic Republic,” according to a 1990 Amnesty International report. International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed. Raisi served on the commissions.

“I am proud of being a defender of human rights and of people’s security and comfort as a prosecutor wherever I was,” Raisi said.

Born in Mashhad on Dec. 14, 1960, Raisi was born into a family that traces its lineage to Islam's Prophet Muhammad, marked by the black turban he would later wear. His father died when he was 5. He would go onto the seminary in the Shiite holy city of Qom and later would describe himself as an ayatollah, a high-ranking Shiite cleric.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63. The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Trump sought $1 billion from oil execs for his 2024 campaign in a deal worth $110 billion to energy giants, reports say

    Trump is alleged to have sought $1 billion from oil execs for his 2024 campaign in a deal worth $110 billion to energy giants, The Guardian reported.

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • Here are the 7 states most likely to flip in the Biden-Trump race

    The looming November rematch between President Biden and former President Trump could be decided by just a handful of states. Six months out from Election Day, all eyes are on seven toss-up states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where 93 electoral votes will be up for grabs this fall. Biden…

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo

  • ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video

    Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Donald Trump Floats Hannibal Lector As Possible VP Pick In Searing 'SNL' Open

    The fictional serial killer has come up in Trump's campaign speeches multiple times over the past few months.

  • Trump’s New York Trial: Where Page Six Meets ‘12 Angry Men’

    NEW YORK — Of every question asked during the trial of former President Donald Trump, few have so precisely reflected the proceeding’s universe as the one a defense lawyer asked a witness, Keith Davidson, in early May: “Do you know who Tila Tequila is?” Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer with a niche specialty of extracting financial settlements from celebrities, certainly did: A men’s magazine model and reality television star who was fleetingly MTV famous in the early 2000s, Tila Tequila had once

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • Iran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Iranian state television reported there was “no sign of life” at the crash site of a helicopter that was transporting President Ebrahim Raisi and went down in the northwest of the country.Most Read from BloombergIran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash SiteSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeChina’s Housing Rescue Too Small to End Crisis, Analysts SayEven If Alito Is Right, the Upside-Down Flag Was WrongGantz Says He’ll Quit Unless Netanya

  • Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It

  • Fetterman responds to Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism: ‘That’s absurd’

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) responded Sunday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) criticism of his comments mocking the Jerry Springer-like chaos during a House hearing last week, where the progressive House member ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Fetterman in a social media post said he wanted to apologize to the “Jerry Springer Show” over the…

  • Ukraine reports no artillery shortages for first time in war, says Zelenskyy

    The refreshed artillery is now helping to blunt Russian advances around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, a report said.