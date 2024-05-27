IRC launches 'first of its kind' Inuvialuit research network

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation is launching a community research network in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region.

In a news release, the IRC said the network would provide the six Inuvialuit communities – Aklavik, Inuvik, Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok – with one community research administrator each.

That administrator will act as a point of contact for "research matters in their home communities and support the implementation of IRC’s climate change, energy, marine, Inuvialuit Knowledge, sociocultural and environmental research programs," the IRC stated, adding a manager will oversee the program.

Administrators will be responsible for providing opportunities for residents develop skills through the likes of mentorship, job shadowing, courses and workshops.

The IRC said its network will be "the first of its kind" in Inuit Nunangat with an aim of increasing Inuvialuit capacity and self-determination.

The news release stated other goals include "ensuring Inuvialuit are meaningfully involved in research policy and processes in the ISR, strengthening Inuvialuit capacity to lead ISR research activities" and making research data accessible to community members.

The IRC says the program will involve mentoring a new generation of Inuvialuit researchers and "ensuring that Inuvialuit Knowledge and Western Science are equally respected in policy/decisions related to the ISR."

The news release said funding and support will come from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio