Isabelle Huppert To Be Honored With French Lumière Award

Isabelle Huppert has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Lumière Award at the 16th edition of the classic film-focused Lumière Festival in Lyon this fall.

“Her career encompasses an immense part of the history of contemporary cinema,” the Institut Lumière, which oversees the festival, declared of the French actress.

More from Deadline

The institute cited some of the top directors she has worked with across her more than 155 acting credits including French directors Claude Chabrol, with whom she made seven features early on in her, as well as Jean-Luc Godard, Claire Denis, Bertrand Tavernier, Diane Kurys, Maurice Pialat, Catherine Breillat, Michel Deville, François Ozon and André Téchiné.

Internationally, Huppert has also collaborated with Joseph Losey, Marco Ferreri and Michael Haneke, Michael Cimino’s Brillante Mendoza, Hong Sang-soo and Paul Verhoeven, with whom she clinched a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in his 2017 thriller Elle.

The actress has also won Best Actress twice at Cannes for The Piano Teacher (2001) and Violette Noziere (1978), as well as at Venice for A Story of Women (1988) and La Cérémonie (1995) and was feted with an Honorary Golden Bear by the Berlinale in 2022.

“She has collaborated with auteurs from all corners of the world, from preeminent French filmmakers to leading figures in European cinema, from Asian new wave artists to American independent directors,” continued the Institut Lumière announcement.

“Capable of moving from a sophisticated comedy to a demanding auteur film, she never stops filming, turning each of her characters into a singular enigma that she enriches with her genuineness and irony.”

Huppert follows in the footsteps of last year’s recipient Wim Wenders as well as Tim Burton, Catherine Deneuve, Pedro Almodóvar, Jane Fonda, Martin Scorsese, Jane Campion, the Dardenne brothers, as well as Clint Eastwood, the first recipient.

The Lumière Film Festival and the Lumière Award were launched in 2009 Cannes Film Festival Delegate General Thierry Frémaux, who is also director of the Institut Lumière.

The Lumière Festival runs from October 12 to 20.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.