Isla Fisher Seen on Set of New “Bridget Jones” Movie in London Following Split from Sacha Baron Cohen

The actress was pictured on the set of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' on Wednesday, May 22

Isla Fisher is focussing on her work.

On Wednesday, May 22, the actress, 48, was pictured on the set of the new Bridget Jones movie in London following the April 5 announcement that she and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen were divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

In the photos — which show Fisher on the set for the first time — the Wolf Like Me star sported a messy hairstyle with a pink and red frilly top and leather jacket. Appearing to be in character, she pointed her finger while speaking to someone.

The character Fisher is playing in the film has not been confirmed.

Last month, PEOPLE reported that Renée Zellweger would be reprising her role for the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Hugh Grant is also set to reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver, along with Emma Thompson, who cowrote and appeared in Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016 as Dr. Rawlings.

Fisher being pictured on the Bridget Jones set comes after she thanked her fans for their encouragement following her divorce news.

"Thank you for all your kindness and support 😘,” Fisher wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 14 alongside a snap of herself sitting at a table in the sunny outdoors with a glass of wine.

In April, Fisher and actor Cohen, 52, announced their divorce by sharing a joint statement on their Instagram Stories.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," the statement read.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

The former couple tied the knot on March 15, 2010, and share two daughters and a son together. They met at a party in Fisher's home country Australia in 2001 and got engaged in 2004.

