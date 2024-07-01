Islanders can expect road closures due to Canada Day celebrations

Canada Day events are being held across P.E.I. today, and Islanders can expect road closures and heavy traffic at times as a result of the celebrations.

In Charlottetown, residents are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool to avoid traffic congestion, and a free "bike valet" service will provide secure parking for bicycles, scooters, skateboards and strollers.

T3 Transit rides are free on July 1, and the public transit service is operating on its regular schedule.

Victoria Park Roadway is closed to all traffic for the majority of the day, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The driveway at Victoria Park, which connects to the tennis court, is also closed during the same hours, as is the Brighton Road entrance and parking lot.

The city said vehicle parking is available in the provincial government lot on Terry Fox Drive. Additionally, all three Charlottetown Area Development Corporation parkades are offering free parking, while the Queen's Wharf and Peakes Quay lots are charging an hourly fee.

Police are asking the public not to park along Brighton Road between Ambrose Street and Queen Elizabeth Drive, or at any of the intersections between those two streets.

Summerside celebrations

Summerside is hosting its own Canada Day celebrations at Spinnakers' Landing and along Heather Moyse Drive. This is a change in location from the Green's Shore Event Grounds, which saw heavy rainfall last week.

Heather Moyse Drive is closed to traffic between Water and Granville streets beginning at 8 a.m., and will re-open Tuesday morning.