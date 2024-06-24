🔴 Live: Any Israeli offensive into Lebanon risks Iranian response, top US military leader says

Latest Stories
Trump Made ‘Nazi Ovens’ Joke Around Jewish Execs: Ex-Trump Org VP
Donald Trump has claimed he’s better for Jewish Americans than Democrats, but according to a former senior Trump Organization executive, the former president reveled in making Nazi jokes around his Jewish employees.Former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump once made a joke about a German residential manager the company had hired before turning to some Trump Organization executives who happened to be Jewish. “He was bragging amongst executiv
- HuffPost
Ex-White House Doctor's Alleged Pill Scandal Resurfaces As He Demands Biden Take Drug Test
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
- USA TODAY
Activists protest outside CNN anchor Jake Tapper's home, hit his coverage of Israel-Hamas war
A group of left-wing activists representing the organization Code Pink assembled outside the home of CNN anchor Jake Tapper last week.
- The Canadian Press
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.
- Business Insider
Village on Ukraine's doorstep set to become NATO's biggest European airbase as Putin vows to go 'to the end' in the war
The base is located only around 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from the war-torn city of Odesa in southern Ukraine.
- The Independent
Trump mixes up Jan 6 riot ‘suspects’ with Russian spies in rambling speech at Christian faith conference
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
- The Canadian Press
Thousands of Iran-backed fighters offer to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of fighters from Iran-backed groups in the Middle East are ready to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel if the simmering conflict escalates into a full-blown war, officials with Iran-backed factions and analysts say.
- The Daily Beast
Trump VP Contender Doug Burgum Hurts Chances With Effusive CNN Praise
Donald Trump may have made attacking CNN as synonymous with his brand as “You’re fired,” but one candidate striving to be his No. 2 seems to have a soft spot for the network.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum congratulated CNN for securing the first presidential debate during a State of the Union appearance on Sunday, telling guest moderator Kaitlan Collins that Thursday’s debate could be an opportunity for the network to ask “some tough questions.” “I think this is a real opportunity for CNN, [the]
- CNN
At least 5 dead after missile fragments scatter over beachgoers in Russian-occupied Crimea
At least five people, three children and two adults have been killed, Russian authorities announced Sunday and over 100 people injured where fragments reached some beachgoers during a Ukrainian strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.
- The New York Times
Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash
The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove
- The Hill
Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’
Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…
- The Hill
Trump says he’s decided on his running mate
Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when…
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s New Promises: ‘Immunity’ for Cops, an Iron Dome, Cheaper Bacon
Police will have “immunity” to be rough with suspects, migrants may or may not be herded into a “fighting league” akin to the UFC, and bacon will be cheaper if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election—according to him.The former president work-shopped some new lines during two campaign events on Saturday. “I’m giving immunity to police all over the country,” he said, a pledge that he repeated to supporters in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He lamented that police officers are “t
- HuffPost
Former Trump Official Praises Joe McCarthy In Bonkers 'Deep State' Remarks
Monica Crowley, who worked in the Treasury Department during Donald Trump's presidency, peddled a theory about an "insidious" secret network.
- Euronews
Israel says its assassinated key Hamas weapons supplier in Lebanon
A drone attack by the IDF has killed Ayman Ratma, one of Hamas's key weapons suppliers in the Bekaa valley, the Israeli military has claimed.
- BBC
Belarus opposition leader warns Poland over borders
Svyatlana Tsikhanowskaya urges Poland to keep the Belarus border open, warning against a "new iron curtain".
- INSIDER
Front-line NATO allies are facing an unconventional Russian threat short of war but still quite dangerous
The Baltics have been staunch supporters of Ukraine as it fights the Russians, and they have increasingly found themselves in Moscow's crosshairs.
- The Daily Beast
Israeli Forces Drive Through West Bank With Injured Palestinian Strapped to Jeep
The Israeli military is investigating some its own soldiers after footage showed that an injured Palestinian man had been strapped to the front of a military jeep as it moved through the West Bank on Saturday. The man, Mujahed Azmi, was later treated by a medic. In a statement, the Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to [its] values” and that it will investigate and address the matter.According to Reuters, Azmi’s family said Israeli forc
- Reuters
China wants EU tariffs on EVs gone by July 4 as talks resume
BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing wants the European Union to scrap its preliminary tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by July 4, China's state-controlled Global Times reported, after an agreement by both sides to hold new trade talks. Provisional EU duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese-made EVs are set to kick in by July 4 while the bloc investigates what the EU claims are excessive and unfair subsidies to Chinese EV makers. China has repeatedly called on the EU to cancel its tariffs, expressing a willingness to negotiate.
- Business Insider
Ted Cruz says Biden is breaking the law by taking credit for infrastructure projects
In a letter obtained by Politico, Cruz said the Biden administration has "highly politicized" the infrastructure law, violating the Hatch Act.