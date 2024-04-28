Israel will 'scale up' amount of aid going into Gaza, military says

Reuters
·1 min read
A truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip drives at the inspection area at the Kerem Shalom crossing

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The amount of humanitarian aid going into the Gaza Strip will be ramped up in the coming days, Israel's military said on Sunday.

"Over the last few weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza has significantly increased. In the coming days, the amount of aid going into Gaza will continue to scale-up even more," spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

"Food, water, medical supplies, shelter equipment and other aid - more of it is going into Gaza than ever before," Hagari said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Ros Russell)

