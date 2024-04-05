Israeli military fires officers after probe into strikes that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers

The Israeli military fired two officers for their role in its attack on an aid convoy in Gaza that killed seven international workers with World Central Kitchen this week – an incident that's drawn fierce international outrage and which a new Israeli probe said was a mistake carried out after commanders misidentified the vehicles.

The probe said that the Israeli military had identified gunmen "on one of the aid trucks," and that, after the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid had been unloaded, one of the "commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and that these were Hamas terrorists," the report said.

"The forces did not identify the vehicles in question as being associated with WCK. Following a misidentification by the forces, the forces targeted the three WCK vehicles based on the misclassification of the event and misidentification of the vehicles as having Hamas operatives inside them, with the resulting strike leading to the deaths of seven innocent humanitarian aid workers," the military said in a statement. "The strikes on the three vehicles were carried out in serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures."

This combination of undated pictures received from World Central Kitchen (WCK) and created on April 3, 2024 shows undated portraits of relief and security team members of the US-based aid group (Top L To R) Australian Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, Polish Damian Sobol, British James Kirby, Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, (bottom L to R) British James (Jim) Henderson, British John Chapman, and US-Canadian Jacob Flickinger, at undisclosed locations. Israeli bombardment killed seven staff of the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen on April 1 in an attack that the UN chief labelled "unconscionable" and "an inevitable result of the way the war is being conducted".

Three other military officers were reprimanded.

The findings came a day after President Joe Biden said in a tense phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that U.S. support in the Gaza war depends on "immediate" steps to protect civilians and aid workers. After the call, the Israeli government announced plans to increase aid into Gaza, including opening the Erez crossing from Israel into northern Gaza and the Ashdod port, and increasing aid deliveries from Jordan.

"As the president said today on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

The global outcry over humanitarian concerns in Gaza has gained momentum since the workers, volunteers for celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, were killed when their vehicles were bombed Monday.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli military, the WCK convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, the charity, has said. The team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on a maritime route. WCK identified the workers who perished as Britons John Chapman, 57, Jim Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, along with Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25, Australian Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, 43, Damian Sobol, 35, of Poland and Jacob Flickinger, 33, a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen.

Following the report's findings Herzi Halevi, Israeli military's chief of the general staff, fired the brigade fire support commander, the brigade chief of staff, and said three others, including the brigade commander would be "formally reprimanded."

“The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees,” the Israeli military said in a statement. “The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures.”

Contributing: Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, Dan Morrison, John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WCK aid deaths leads to firing of Israeli military officers