Istanbul welcomes Hamas and Egypt to conduct important talks

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him
NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president
- Snopes
Fact Check: People Are Claiming Trump Never Attended His Children's Graduations. Here's What We Found
The former president's complaint that he might be unable to attend his son Barron's high school graduation due to his trial spawned misinformation.
- The Daily Beast
New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Details How Staffers Would Keep Former President Awake
One-time "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman also predicted a Trump outburst in his hush money trial.
- INSIDER
Marjorie Taylor Green mocked by fellow lawmaker calling on her to be appointed as 'Putin's Special Envoy'
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ukraine bill amendments were met with scorn, with one colleague calling for her appointment as "Putin's Special Envoy."
- Business Insider
These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid
A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Privately Rages About His Sketch Artist, Courtroom Nap Reports
The former president’s anger during the first week of his New York hush money trial was “maxed out, even for him,” a source tells Rolling Stone
- The Daily Beast
Fox News Anchor Reminds GOP Senator That Trump Killed His Border Deal
Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi
- CNN
‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing
Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover
The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump Needs ‘Some Form Of Jail Time’ Soon
The former president has “already had not only one but two bites of the apple," Andrew Weissmann said.
- The Wrap
Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video
The former president read aloud from a pile of positive stories and editorials after leaving court Thursday The post Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- NY Daily News
Editorial: No debate about it: A fitting end to the ridiculous impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
The 49 Senate Republicans spent Wednesday afternoon furiously sputtering that they weren’t allowed to debate if Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, duly and formally impeached by the House, should be tried in the upper chamber. It’s their own fault, having blocked a chance to engage in several hours of debate, so they have nothing to complain about. Under the normal ...
- HuffPost
'Get Some Gumption': Mike Pence Called Out For Answer On Whom He's Voting For
"There is just no defense for this," former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh said of the ex-vice president's remarks.
- The Independent
A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
- CNN
How a store manager from India ended up killed on the battlefields of Ukraine fighting for Russia
They opened the box on a Sunday in late March, getting their first look at Asfan Mohammed since he departed India for Russia four months earlier.
- Business Insider
More than half of the US Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers just staged a mass fly-off
Photos show the mass fly-off of 12 B-2s at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.
- Business Insider
Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time
Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.
- The Hill
GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld
A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…
- The Wrap
MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video
Michael Steele accuses the Fox News host of attempting to sow doubt about the hush money trial jurors The post MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.